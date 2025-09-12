TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 12 September 2025 20:50
 ~ Modified On: 12 September 2025 21:03
4 min Read

Turkey's İmamoğlu to be defended by jailed lawyer in 'university diploma' case

İmamoğlu appeared before a judge for the first time in the so-called 'diploma trial,' where he faces a political ban and up to eight years in prison. The hearing was adjourned to Oct 20.

Ayşegül Başar

TRTürkçesini Oku
Ayşegül Başar

Ayşegül Başar

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkey's İmamoğlu to be defended by jailed lawyer in 'university diploma' case
AI-generated image depicting İmamoğlu speaking at the court

The first hearing in the trial of İstanbul's suspended mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on charges of "forgery of an official document" was held at a courtroom within the Marmara Prison Complex in Silivri, located on the outskirts of İstanbul.

On Mar 19, İstanbul University revoked İmamoğlu’s university diploma, citing that the university he transferred from in Northern Cyprus in 1990 was not officially recognized as an equivalent institution by Turkey at the time.

The decision came at a time when the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) was preparing to nominate İmamoğlu as its presidential candidate for the 2028 elections. Turkish law requires presidential candidates to hold at least an undergraduate degree, so the move could block İmamoğlu's bid.

A day after his diploma was annulled, İmamoğlu was detained on corruption allegations and has since remained in pre-trial detention.

Following the annulment, prosecutors filed a separate case against him for alleged document forgery related to the transfer process.

The hearing

The hearing began at 11.00 am local time (GMT+3).

Among those attending the trial were İmamoğlu’s wife Dilek Kaya İmamoğlu, his son Selim İmamoğlu, his father Hasan İmamoğlu, and his sister Neslihan Yakupçebioğlu.

CHP leader Özgür Özel entered the courtroom chanting the party's slogan, "Rights, law, justice." Other high-profile attendees included CHP parliamentary group deputy chair Gökhan Günaydın, deputy chair Bülent Tezcan, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality deputy mayor Nuri Aslan, CHP lawmaker Sibel Suiçmez, and İstanbul CHP provincial chair Özgür Çelik.

İmamoğlu’s legal team was present in full, and İstanbul Bar Association President İbrahim Kaboğlu also observed the session.

Security was tight around the courtroom, with barriers set up and attendees being escorted into the courtroom through controlled access points.

A large audience followed the hearing

Prosecutors seek up to 8 years, 9 months

Ahead of the hearing, the Metropolitan Municipality legal commission and İmamoğlu’s defense team released a joint statement, inviting lawyers and members of the legal community to attend the hearing.

Under the headline “İmamoğlu speaks out against diploma seizure,” the statement read:

“The criminal trial regarding the annulment of Ekrem İmamoğlu’s diploma will be held in Silivri on Sep 12 at 11.00 am. We call on all our colleagues in the legal profession to witness this historic moment.”

The hearing was initially scheduled to take place on Sep 11, 2025, at İstanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse. However, without any official explanation, it was moved to Sep 12 and relocated to the Silivri Prison Complex. The change sparked fresh allegations of political interference, both in public discourse and within İmamoğlu’s legal team.

According to the indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years and 9 months in prison on charges of repeated forgery of official documents. Prosecutors argue that since İmamoğlu began his public service career with the annulled diploma, the alleged offense qualifies as a “repeated act.”

‘These charges have nothing to do with me’

İmamoğlu entered the courtroom to applause. When asked about his educational background during identity verification, he responded, “Master’s degree.”

His attorneys, Fikret İlkiz, Hasan Fehmi Demir, Mehmet Pehlivan, Tora Pekin, and Nusret Yılmaz, were all present in the courtroom. The judge announced that the court would hear the lawyers' motions following İmamoğlu’s testimony.

Explaining the change of venue, the judge stated, “We chose this courtroom in Silivri because the facilities in Çağlayan were physically inadequate. We also considered the high level of public interest in the trial.”

After hearing the charges, İmamoğlu replied, “These accusations have nothing to do with me.”

He also criticized the trial’s timing, pointing to symbolic parallels with Turkey’s past:

“The indictment was written by someone who knows I will defeat him in the next election. The very existence of this case is disgraceful. Today is Sep 12. This date evokes memories of military coups in the Turkish public’s collective memory. Be it military, civilian, political, or backed by the government or religious groups nurtured by the government, any kind of coup should be condemned. I strongly denounce all those who have staged, applauded, supported, or served as instruments for coups.”

“I hope our country will no longer face such interventions. But unfortunately, I must stress that we are currently going through a coup-like process. They are bankrupting hope in this country—but I won’t let them. I’m so free in my 12-square-meter cell that it would make those in their palaces burst with envy.”

Jailed lawyer to join defense via video link

İmamoğlu requested that his detained lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan, currently held at Çorlu Prison, be allowed to represent him. The judge approved the request, and Pehlivan joined the hearing via the judicial video system (SEGBİS).

The court confirmed that Pehlivan will be permitted to attend future hearings if notified one day in advance.

Announcing its interim decision, the court adjourned the case to Oct 20. (AB/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Crackdown on İmamoğlu ekrem imamoğlu
Ayşegül Başar
Ayşegül Başar
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet İnsan Hakları Editörü (Nisan 2025). Gazeteciliğe 2016 yılında Cumhuriyet gazetesinde başladı. Tele1, Artı TV ve Halk TV’de editör olarak çalıştı. Karadeniz Teknik Üniversitesi Tarih...

bianet İnsan Hakları Editörü (Nisan 2025). Gazeteciliğe 2016 yılında Cumhuriyet gazetesinde başladı. Tele1, Artı TV ve Halk TV’de editör olarak çalıştı. Karadeniz Teknik Üniversitesi Tarih Bölümü ve Mersin Üniversitesi Gazetecilik Bölümü’nden mezun oldu. Yüksek lisans eğitimine Mersin Üniversitesi Tarih Anabilim Dalı’nda devam ediyor. Yüksek lisans tezinde Osmanlı dönemindeki kadın gazetelerini inceliyor.

show more
related news
İmamoğlu faces prison, political ban over revoked diploma
4 July 2025
/haber/imamoglu-faces-prison-political-ban-over-revoked-diploma-309142
İstanbul mayor's university diploma revoked, blocking potential presidential bid
18 March 2025
/haber/istanbul-mayor-s-university-diploma-revoked-blocking-potential-presidential-bid-305543
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
İmamoğlu faces prison, political ban over revoked diploma
4 July 2025
/haber/imamoglu-faces-prison-political-ban-over-revoked-diploma-309142
İstanbul mayor's university diploma revoked, blocking potential presidential bid
18 March 2025
/haber/istanbul-mayor-s-university-diploma-revoked-blocking-potential-presidential-bid-305543
other articles
‘Peace Mothers’ barred from speaking Kurdish at parliament committee
21 August 2025
‘Peace Mothers’ barred from speaking Kurdish at parliament committee
Crimes against humanity charge dismissed in 2015 Ankara bombing case
31 July 2025
Crimes against humanity charge dismissed in 2015 Ankara bombing case
Emine Ocak, symbol of Saturday Mothers, laid to rest in İstanbul
24 July 2025
Emine Ocak, symbol of Saturday Mothers, laid to rest in İstanbul
DEM official outlines expectations for legislative steps after PKK lays down arms
18 July 2025
DEM official outlines expectations for legislative steps after PKK lays down arms
'Diyarbakır Mothers’ express support for peace process
18 July 2025
'Diyarbakır Mothers’ express support for peace process
Back to Top