GENDER
Date published: 6 October 2024 12:10
 ~ Modified On: 6 October 2024 13:20
3 min Read

Turkey's high inflation erodes alimony payments, leaving women in financial hardship

Nearly half of the court-ordered alimony payments are not made, and the  the payments that are made remain insufficient for women to cover basic needs, according to the Women’s Solidarity Foundation.

Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek

Turkey's high inflation erodes alimony payments, leaving women in financial hardship
A 2022 demonstration in İstanbul against proposed legal amendments concerning alimony payments.

The Women’s Solidarity Foundation has released a report detailing the difficulties women encounter in securing alimony payments following divorce in Turkey, especially amid the country's economic challenges.

In addition to a significant amount of court-ordered alimony payments not being made, the existing alimony amounts are not keeping pace with the high inflation rate, further exacerbating the financial struggles of divorced women, according to the report.

The report, prepared by lawyers Zekiye Karaca Boz and Ceren Akçabay, analyzed 155 divorce cases across 16 provinces in the country. Accordingly, 44% of court-ordered alimony payments are not made. Some 48% of the surveyed of the women were unemployed, compared to 9% of the men, and 47% of the women stated that they had  no income at all.

Alimony payments fall short of basic needs

The report noted that the vast majority of alimony payments granted to women were below 1,000 Turkish liras, with the average amount standing at 1,179 liras, or just 6.9% of the national minimum wage (1 US dollar = 34.09 Turkish liras). These low payments fail to cover even basic living expenses, and with rising inflation, the situation for women continues to deteriorate. Despite this, 44% of men are avoiding alimony payments altogether, forcing 70% of women to resort to legal enforcement, which often proves ineffective.

Ceren Akçabay, a faculty member at İstanbul Okan University’s law school, told bianet, “The socio-legal challenges we identified in 2019 regarding access to alimony remain unchanged in 2024. Alimony amounts have diminished, and payments are not being made. With rising inflation, alimony leaves women on the brink of hunger."

She added that many women have no choice but to return to their family homes with their children.

Akçabay also emphasized the prevalence of violence in divorce cases, saying, “In 88% of the cases we examined, domestic violence was present. These women are facing both economic and physical abuse."

Akçabay called for reforms that take into account the country’s economic conditions, pointing to to the Court of Cassation’s precedent, stating that alimony decisions must reflect living conditions and economic realities.

Proposed changes to alimony laws

There is ongoing debate in Turkey about limiting the duration of alimony payments. The Islamist New Welfare (Yeniden Refah) Party proposed a bill in May 2024 that would cap alimony at five years, with expired payments being covered by a fund managed by the Family and Social Services Ministry.

Akçabay criticized this proposal, arguing that it would make alimony even less accessible for women. “Restricting alimony would make women fleeing domestic violence even more vulnerable. At a time when alimony is already insufficient, such reforms would impose further bureaucratic barriers and unfairly stigmatize women seeking their rights,” she said.

Recommendations for change

The report concluded with several recommendations for improving the situation of women seeking alimony, including:

- Collecting and sharing data on gender-based violence from the Justice Ministry, Interior Ministry, and Family and Social Services Ministry to develop more effective policies.

- Ensuring that courts consider security measures, such as shelter and childcare support, before ruling in divorce cases involving claims of domestic violence.

- Taking steps to ensure fairness in divorce settlements, including giving women more time to consult with psychologists or social workers, and reviewing settlement agreements to confirm they are made of free will before court approval. (EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV’de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo ve sektör dergileri için yazılar yazdı, haberleri yayınlandı. Hemşin kültür dergisi GOR’un kurucu yazarlarından. Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, Medya ve Yalanlar isimli kitaplara katkı sundu. 2011 Musa Anter Gazetecilik ödülü sahibi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası Kadın ve LGBTİ+ Komisyonu kurucu üyelerinden. İstanbul Üniversitesi Avrupa Birliği ve Bilgi Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümlerinden mezun. Ekim 2018’den bu yana bianet’te çalışıyor.

