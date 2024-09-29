Turkey's foreign minister reveals in-person meeting with Nasrallah

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has revealed that he held an in-person meeting with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah shortly after the Gaza war erupted last year.

In an interview with the state broadcaster TRT yesterday, Fidan reflected on Nasrallah's killing and discussed the broader implications of Israel’s military actions in the region.

"Nasrallah was a major figure for the region, especially for Lebanon. His absence will leave a void that will be difficult to fill. His death is a significant loss for both Hezbollah and Iran,” said Fidan.

The minister revealed that he met Nasrallah in person in Lebanon just ten days after the Gaza war began on Oct 7, 2023. “We had the chance to meet under very difficult conditions,” Fidan said, without providing further details about the meeting. Reflecting on the discussion, he said he had anticipated that Hezbollah would not engage in an all-out war at the time.

Nasrallah, believed to have been living in underground bunkers due to the constant threat from Israeli forces, was not known for diplomatic missions or public appearances.

He, along with other Hezbollah leaders and at least one senior Iranian military officer, was killed in a devastating Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah bunkers on Sep 27 in Beirut’s Dahiyeh neighborhood. The strikes were likely based on long-term intelligence work, Fidan suggested.

'Israel is eager to spread the war'

Fidan also noted that Israel, after advancing its objectives in Gaza, has now shifted its focus to Lebanon and is “apparently eager to spread the war across the region.”

“Where will it turn next? We have some predictions, but for now, we will keep those to ourselves,” he added.

The minister also addressed the broader international response to Israel’s actions, calling it hypocritical and ineffective. He warned that this inaction could pave the way for more atrocities in the future. “If we do not address this systemic failure, we will face many more crises like Gaza,” he said.