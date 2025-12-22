TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 22.12.2025 16:51 22 December 2025 16:51
 ~  MO: Modified On: 22.12.2025 17:00 22 December 2025 17:00
Read Read:  3 minute

Turkey's FM doubts SDF's commitment to Syria integration

The SDF's "coodination with Israel poses a security risk to the region," Hakan Fidan says.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkey's FM doubts SDF's commitment to Syria integration
AA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Director İbrahim Kalın traveled to Syria for high-level meetings with Syrian officials, the Foreign Ministry announced.

The delegation met in Damascus with Ahmed al-Shara, Syria’s interim president, along with other senior Syrian officials.

Speaking after the meeting, Fidan said Turkey remains open to supporting efforts on the Syrian issue. “We are ready to do whatever we can regarding Syria,” he stated.

Fidan said that Turkey is closely monitoring the outcome of current negotiations between Syria and Israel, which he said was "extremely important for the future of the region."

SDF commander says wants to visit Öcalan to support Turkey's peace process
SDF commander says wants to visit Öcalan to support Turkey's peace process
25 November 2025

"Instead of pursuing expansionist policies, Israel engaging in mutually agreed cooperation with regional countries would contribute to both regional stability and global security," said the minister.

“It is important that the integration of the SDF into the Syrian army takes place on the basis of dialogue and compromise, in a way that benefits all sides," he further said. "This process should cease to be an obstacle to a level of stability Syria has perhaps never experienced in its history.”

Turkey to 'closely monitor' implementation of Damascus-SDF agreement
Turkey to 'closely monitor' implementation of Damascus-SDF agreement
13 March 2025

However, Fidan expressed concerns over the SDF's stance, stating that “the SDF does not appear to be seriously committed to progress.”

He also claimed that the group’s coordination with Israel in certain activities poses a major challenge to the talks with Damascus.

SDF-Damascus negotiations

While the SDF’s full integration into the Syrian army is anticipated under a Mar 10 memorandum between SDF and Damascus to be implemented by the end of the year. The SDF announced on Dec 18 that a preliminary deal had been reached to incorporate three of its brigades into the Syrian military structure.

The integration talks between the SDF and the Syrian government also carry significance for Turkey’s Kurdish peace process. Ankara maintains that imprisoned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan’s call for disarmament also applies to the SDF, which it considers the Syrian extension of the PKK. The SDF, however, denies any organizational ties to the PKK and argues that Öcalan’s message does not concern them.

PKK leader defies Turkey’s demand, urges Syrian Arabs to back Kurdish forces
PKK leader defies Turkey’s demand, urges Syrian Arabs to back Kurdish forces
15 September 2025

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Syria SDF hakan fidan Kurdish peace process
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top