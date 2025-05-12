TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 12 May 2025 15:24
 ~ Modified On: 12 May 2025 15:43
1 min Read

Turkey rules out Kurdish autonomy after PKK dissolution

“The state is not managing this process on the basis of any negotiations related to the terrorist organization’s disbanding and disarmament," says the Communications Directorate.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Turkey rules out Kurdish autonomy after PKK dissolution
Communications Director Fahrettin Altun (AA/file)

The Presidency Communications Directorate has said that the disbanding of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) would not pave the way for Kurdish autonomy or a federal system under a new constitution.

In a statement released by its Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM), the directorate labeled such claims as “disinformation,” without specifying the source of the allegations.

“The state is not managing this process on the basis of any negotiations related to the terrorist organization’s disbanding and disarmament. The goal of a terror-free Turkey does not involve bargaining,” the statement said.

It added that ongoing work on constitutional reforms is aimed at addressing the need for a “civilian, democratic, libertarian, and inclusive” constitution.

The PKK today announced its decision to dissolve and lay down arms following a new peace initiave launched by the ruling bloc in October. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Kurdish peace process
related news
'No excuse left not to build a democratic Turkey' after PKK lays down arms, says pro-Kurdish leader
12 May 2025
/haber/no-excuse-left-not-to-build-a-democratic-turkey-after-pkk-lays-down-arms-says-pro-kurdish-leader-307353
Turkish government officials welcome PKK disbanding as 'historic turning point'
12 May 2025
/haber/turkish-government-officials-welcome-pkk-disbanding-as-historic-turning-point-307352
PKK declares disbandment, ending four-decade armed insurgency against Turkey
12 May 2025
/haber/pkk-declares-disbandment-ending-four-decade-armed-insurgency-against-turkey-307330
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
'No excuse left not to build a democratic Turkey' after PKK lays down arms, says pro-Kurdish leader
12 May 2025
/haber/no-excuse-left-not-to-build-a-democratic-turkey-after-pkk-lays-down-arms-says-pro-kurdish-leader-307353
Turkish government officials welcome PKK disbanding as 'historic turning point'
12 May 2025
/haber/turkish-government-officials-welcome-pkk-disbanding-as-historic-turning-point-307352
PKK declares disbandment, ending four-decade armed insurgency against Turkey
12 May 2025
/haber/pkk-declares-disbandment-ending-four-decade-armed-insurgency-against-turkey-307330
Back to Top