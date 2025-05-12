Turkey rules out Kurdish autonomy after PKK dissolution

The Presidency Communications Directorate has said that the disbanding of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) would not pave the way for Kurdish autonomy or a federal system under a new constitution.

In a statement released by its Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM), the directorate labeled such claims as “disinformation,” without specifying the source of the allegations.

“The state is not managing this process on the basis of any negotiations related to the terrorist organization’s disbanding and disarmament. The goal of a terror-free Turkey does not involve bargaining,” the statement said.

It added that ongoing work on constitutional reforms is aimed at addressing the need for a “civilian, democratic, libertarian, and inclusive” constitution.

The PKK today announced its decision to dissolve and lay down arms following a new peace initiave launched by the ruling bloc in October. (VK)