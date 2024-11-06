Turkey remains Europe’s top dumping ground for plastic waste

Turkey has been the largest recipient of plastic waste from European countries for five years in a row, according to a new report from Greenpeace Turkey.

As the upcoming Global Plastics Treaty (GPT) discussions approach, scheduled from Nov 25 to Dec 1, Greenpeace has urged European nations to stop exporting plastic waste to Turkey.

This trend began in January 2018, when China banned plastic waste imports, triggering restrictions in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Since then, Turkey’s plastic waste imports have skyrocketed, reaching 456,507 tons from the EU and the UK in 2023 alone—equivalent to 125 truckloads of waste daily.

Nihan Temiz-Ataş, manager of Greenpeace Turkey’s anti-plastic campaign, sees the GPT as a critical opportunity for Turkey to halt plastic waste imports from Europe.

“A robust Global Plastics Treaty would lead to concrete steps to curb plastic pollution at every stage, from production to disposal,” she said, noting that the trade reflects “waste colonialism, where developed countries offload their waste burdens onto vulnerable and developing nations instead of tackling pollution at its source.”

She added, “Turkey has been Europe’s dumping ground for plastic waste for five years now, and it cannot bear this burden any longer. We need a Global Plastics Treaty that bans plastic waste exports completely.”

According to Greenpeace data, Turkey’s plastic waste imports have surged 196-fold since 2004. Key data from EU and UK exports to Turkey include:

2019: 582,296 tons

2020: 656,960 tons

2021: 391,022 tons

2022: 342,332 tons

2023: 456,507 tons

UK top exporter

The UK topped the list of exporters in 2023, with 140,907 tons, followed by Germany (87,109 tons), Belgium (74,141 tons), Italy (41,580 tons), and the Netherlands (27,564 tons), according to Eurostat and UN Comtrade data.

The environmental and health impacts of this waste on Turkey are concerning. Greenpeace’s 2019 investigation in Adana uncovered dangerous carcinogens like dioxins and furans in ash, water, and riverbed sediment samples near illegal waste disposal sites, marking the highest levels recorded in Turkey.

“Our research has shown that plastic waste imports have irreversibly contaminated Turkey’s soil, air, and water,” said Ataş. Although past damage cannot be undone, she added that a full ban would help minimize future risks to the environment and public health.

To address this issue, Greenpeace Turkey has launched a petition urging European countries to end waste exports to Turkey. The organization is also calling on Turkey’s Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry, along with other relevant authorities, to take immediate action and secure a strong Global Plastics Treaty. (VK)