ENVIRONMENT
Date published: 8 July 2025 11:37
 ~ Modified On: 8 July 2025 11:51
3 min Read

Turkey remains Europe’s top destination for plastic waste for five years straight

The UK and EU countries keep sending plastic waste to Turkey as import restrictions remain largely ineffective.

Nazlı Özbiçen

Turkey remains Europe’s top destination for plastic waste for five years straight

Following China's 2018 ban on plastic waste imports, European countries have increasingly turned to alternative destinations to offload their waste. Turkey has since emerged as a key route for European plastic waste, drawing growing concern from environmental groups.

According to research conducted by Greenpeace Mediterranean and its European offices, Turkey has been the leading importer of plastic waste from Europe for the past five years. Between 2004 and 2023, the European Union’s exports of waste to non-EU countries rose by 72%, with Turkey’s share seeing a significant increase during this period.

Data from the research reveals that the UK was Turkey's biggest plastic waste exporter 2023. It was followed by Germany, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands:

  • UK: 140,907 tons

  • Germany: 87,109 tons

  • Belgium: 74,141 tons

  • Italy: 41,580 tons

  • Netherlands: 27,564 tons

According to figures from Eurostat and the United Nations Comtrade database, 24% of the EU’s total plastic waste exports in 2023 were sent to Turkey. Moreover, Turkey received 56% of the EU’s plastic waste exports to OECD countries.

Toxic chemicals detected at waste sites

Greenpeace offices in the Mediterranean, Germany, and the UK conducted field studies in the southern province of Adana in 2020 and 2021. During the investigations, soil, ash, water, and riverbed sediment samples were collected from five different waste dumping sites.

Laboratory analyses revealed the presence of hazardous chemicals in all the samples. Greenpeace reported high levels of heavy metals and toxic organic compounds in plastic fragments. Chlorinated dioxins and furans were found in significant concentrations in both soil and ash samples. These chemicals were linked to the dumping and open burning of imported plastic waste.

Restrictions ineffective

Turkey introduced its first major restriction at the end of 2019, lowering the import quota for waste processing from 80% to 50%. In 2021, temporary bans and new regulations on plastic waste imports were enacted. Notably, polyethylene plastic imports were banned in May 2021, although the ban was reversed in July of the same year.

Despite these regulatory efforts, Greenpeace reports that plastic waste imports from the UK to Turkey in 2024 have returned to levels close to those seen in the previous year.

Global plastics treaty talks

At the INC-4 meeting held in April 2024, the Turkish delegation proposed a draft for the upcoming Global Plastics Treaty. The proposal emphasized environmental protection while calling for a gradual transition that would not obstruct international trade.

Spearheaded by the United Nations, the treaty aims to regulate the global production, use, and disposal of plastics. The European Union plans to ban plastic waste exports to non-OECD countries starting in 2026. However, as an OECD member, Turkey would not be affected by this restriction.

Citing Turkey’s role in the global plastic waste trade, Greenpeace Turkey has called on European countries to halt exports. The group pointed to ongoing issues, including environmental pollution, health risks to local populations, and the lack of transparent data on waste disposal processes.

So far, there have been no known legal investigations or sanctions in Turkey related to plastic waste imports and their management according to Greenpeace. (NÖ/HA/VK)

Nazlı Özbiçen
related news
Turkey remains Europe’s top dumping ground for plastic waste
6 November 2024
/haber/turkey-remains-europes-top-dumping-ground-for-plastic-waste-301504
'Adopt a Mediterranean Beach' project starts in order to combat plastic waste in the basin
22 June 2023
/haber/adopt-a-mediterranean-beach-project-starts-in-order-to-combat-plastic-waste-in-the-basin-280675
Journalists investigating Türkiye's plastic waste imports 'threatened with gun'
11 August 2022
/haber/journalists-investigating-turkiye-s-plastic-waste-imports-threatened-with-gun-265718
Human chain against pollution caused by imported plastic waste in Adana
6 June 2022
/haber/human-chain-against-pollution-caused-by-imported-plastic-waste-in-adana-262902
PLASTIC WASTE POLLUTION
Imported plastic waste sites in Adana still not cleaned despite promises by companies
25 May 2022
/haber/imported-plastic-waste-sites-in-adana-still-not-cleaned-despite-promises-by-companies-262339
