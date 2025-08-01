Turkey records all-time high temperature in July heatwave

Turkey experienced record-breaking temperatures in July, with the southeastern district of Silopi in Şırnak province reaching 50.5 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature ever recorded in the country.

Temperatures across the country remained above seasonal norms throughout the month, exceeding average levels by 6 to 12 degrees Celsius, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Temperatures began rising above seasonal norms from the first week of July abd the month was hotter in Turkey than in many parts of Europe.

On Jul 25, temperatures reached 50.5 degrees in Silopi, based on standardized measurements taken in shaded conditions and at a height of two meters. The same day, 132 monitoring stations across the country reported their highest-ever temperatures for July.

The most extreme temperatures were recorded in the Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia regions. In addition to Silopi, highs included 49.1 degrees in Kurtalan (Siirt), 48.8 degrees in Kızıltepe (Mardin), 47.7 degrees in Ceylanpınar (Şanlıurfa), and 47.1 degrees in Sur (Diyarbakır).