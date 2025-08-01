TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ENVIRONMENT
Date published: 1 August 2025 12:39
 ~ Modified On: 1 August 2025 14:50
1 min Read

Turkey records all-time high temperature in July heatwave

The most extreme temperatures were recorded in the Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia regions.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Turkey records all-time high temperature in July heatwave
Photos: AA

Turkey experienced record-breaking temperatures in July, with the southeastern district of Silopi in Şırnak province reaching 50.5 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature ever recorded in the country.

Temperatures across the country remained above seasonal norms throughout the month, exceeding average levels by 6 to 12 degrees Celsius, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Temperatures began rising above seasonal norms from the first week of July abd the month was hotter in Turkey than in many parts of Europe.

On Jul 25, temperatures reached 50.5 degrees in Silopi, based on standardized measurements taken in shaded conditions and at a height of two meters. The same day, 132 monitoring stations across the country reported their highest-ever temperatures for July.

The most extreme temperatures were recorded in the Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia regions. In addition to Silopi, highs included 49.1 degrees in Kurtalan (Siirt), 48.8 degrees in Kızıltepe (Mardin), 47.7 degrees in Ceylanpınar (Şanlıurfa), and 47.1 degrees in Sur (Diyarbakır).

Enlarge Image
Florya, İstanbul
Florya, İstanbul

Major cities also faced high temperatures. In parts of Ankara, İstanbul, and İzmir, thermometers climbed above 40 degrees during the month.

The intense heat contributed to wildfires in various regions, adding to the strain on emergency services during the summer’s peak. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
heatwave
related news
Temperatures to further rise amid ongoing heatwave
25 July 2025
/haber/temperatures-to-further-rise-amid-ongoing-heatwave-309832
Heatwave to persist across much of Turkey for another week
8 July 2025
/haber/heatwave-to-persist-across-much-of-turkey-for-another-week-309265
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Temperatures to further rise amid ongoing heatwave
25 July 2025
/haber/temperatures-to-further-rise-amid-ongoing-heatwave-309832
Heatwave to persist across much of Turkey for another week
8 July 2025
/haber/heatwave-to-persist-across-much-of-turkey-for-another-week-309265
Back to Top