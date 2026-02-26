Turkey ranks second in Europe for new wind power capacity additions in 2025

Turkey added 2,142 megawatts of new wind power capacity in 2025, making it Europe’s second-largest wind installer after Germany, according to a WindEurope report cited by Anadolu Agency (AA).

WindEurope’s report, titled “Wind energy in Europe: 2025 statistics and 2026-2030 outlook,” said Europe brought 19,100 megawatts of new wind capacity online last year.

Onshore projects accounted for 90% of the new installations. The report said the 17.2 gigawatts of onshore wind added in a single year was “a record.”

Europe’s total installed wind capacity reached 304 gigawatts by the end of 2025, the report said. Of that total, 265 gigawatts came from onshore wind farms and 39 gigawatts from offshore facilities.

Denmark has highest share

Germany led new installations last year with 5,735 megawatts, including 5,232 megawatts onshore and 503 megawatts offshore. Turkey ranked second with 2,142 megawatts, followed by Sweden with 1,767 megawatts, Spain with 1,563 megawatts, France with 1,414 megawatts, and the United Kingdom with 1,250 megawatts.

The report also compared wind power’s share in electricity generation across countries. Denmark had the highest share at 50%, followed by Lithuania and Ireland at 33% each.

WindEurope said 45 billion euros were invested in new wind projects in 2025. Those investments are expected to finance 21 gigawatts of additional capacity in the coming years. (Mİ/VK)