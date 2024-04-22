TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ECONOMY
Date published: 22 April 2024 09:09
 ~ Modified On: 22 April 2024 09:15
1 min Read

Turkey ranks fourth in global inflation rates

Only Argentina, Syria and Lebanon surpassed Turkey in inflation rate.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Turkey ranks fourth in global inflation rates

As of March 2024, Turkey has emerged as the country with the fourth-highest annual consumer inflation rate (TÜFE) in the world, registering 68.5%. This rate surpasses the inflation rates of all African nations, according to data from Trading Economics.

The data, mostly from March and February 2024, places Argentina at the top of the global list with an annual inflation rate of 288% as of March 2024. Following Argentina are Syria and Lebanon, with inflation rates of 140% and 123%, respectively.

Turkey's inflation rate positions it just ahead of Venezuela, which has an inflation rate of 67.8%, making these two countries two of the most inflation-affected economies in the world.

This economic indicator is a critical measure of the cost of living and economic stability, and Turkey's position highlights the challenges faced by its citizens and policymakers in managing the economy's purchasing power. (VK)

inflation
related news
Turkey’s inflation surges to 68.5% in March
3 April 2024
/haber/turkeys-inflation-surges-to-68-5-in-march-293833
Turkey’s food inflation spikes despite global decline
19 March 2024
/yazi/turkeys-food-inflation-spikes-despite-global-decline-293210
CHP ANKARA MP SEMRA DİNÇER:
'Inflation swallowed up retiree pensions in 2023'
9 February 2024
/haber/inflation-swallowed-up-retiree-pensions-in-2023-291642
