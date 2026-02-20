Turkey probes social media platforms over child users' data

The Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) announced today that it has initiated an investigation into the handling of children's personal data on social media platforms, citing the "best interests of the child" as the legal basis.

The investigation concerns TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X, and Discord. The investigation will examine how these platforms process the personal data of minors and what measures are in place to protect them from potential risks in the digital environment.

The announcement comes as Turkey considers implementing restrictions on social media use for children under the age of 15. Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, the Family and Social Services Minister, said on Feb 12 that preparations for new legislation have reached their final stages.

"Our goal is to impose a responsibility on social media platforms," the minister said, noting that the government expects these companies to implement regulations in Turkey similar to those they already apply in other countries.

The push for age-based restrictions follows the implementation of similar measures in Australia and France. The issue has also gained significant traction on the political agendas of Spain, Czechia, and Turkey.

(VK)