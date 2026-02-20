TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 20.02.2026 17:27 20 February 2026 17:27
 ~  MO: Modified On: 20.02.2026 17:31 20 February 2026 17:31
Read Read:  2 minute

Turkey probes social media platforms over child users' data

The probe into major platforms comes as the government considers restricting social media for children under 15.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkey probes social media platforms over child users' data

The Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) announced today that it has initiated an investigation into the handling of children's personal data on social media platforms, citing the "best interests of the child" as the legal basis.

The investigation concerns TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X, and Discord. The investigation will examine how these platforms process the personal data of minors and what measures are in place to protect them from potential risks in the digital environment.

The announcement comes as Turkey considers implementing restrictions on social media use for children under the age of 15. Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, the Family and Social Services Minister, said on Feb 12 that preparations for new legislation have reached their final stages.

"Our goal is to impose a responsibility on social media platforms," the minister said, noting that the government expects these companies to implement regulations in Turkey similar to those they already apply in other countries.

The push for age-based restrictions follows the implementation of similar measures in Australia and France. The issue has also gained significant traction on the political agendas of Spain, Czechia, and Turkey.

Turkey to introduce compulsory ID verification for all social media users, says minister
Turkey to introduce compulsory ID verification for all social media users, says minister
Today 12:31

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
children social media
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top