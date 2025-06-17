Turkey plans to ramp up missile production to establish deterrence, says Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that Turkey will increase the production of medium and long-range missiles to enhance national defense capabilities against the backdrop of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

“If you are not strong politically, socially, economically, and militarily, if you are not self-sufficient and cannot achieve deterrence, then you are in a difficult position," the president said yesterday during a televised address to the nation

Erdoğan emphasized the need for defense readiness, saying, “We are planning missile production that will elevate our deterrence capabilities in light of recent developments.”

He added that Turkey aims to reach a point “where no one would dare to challenge us.”

Erdoğan also pointed to progress in Turkey’s defense industry, saying, “We have entered a phase where we produce inventory that supports our deterrent power in adequate quantities.”

‘Iran is not just Iran’

Erdoğan also emphasized that the implications of conflict in the region extend far beyond national borders. “No country in this ancient geography is limited to its borders and governance,” he said. “Attacks on the people and land of Palestine, or Iran for that matter, affect the entire region.”

He extended this observation to other neighboring regions, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, the Turkic republics, and North Africa. “When it comes to Turkey, the influence extends across continents,” he added.

“Every step taken without regard for these realities invites future disasters,” Erdoğan said, adding that “Israel is risking its own existence and future with every act of oppression and every drop of blood shed.”

Phone call with Pezeshkian

Erdoğan highlighted Turkey’s active diplomatic efforts since the beginning of the conflict to contain the growing conflict between Iran and Israel. He listed a series of calls with international leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and leaders of several Muslim countries.

“In these conversations, we highlighted the threats posed by Israel’s increasingly aggressive actions to the entire region,” Erdoğan said. “We underlined that the solution lies in diplomacy and dialogue and expressed Turkey’s readiness to facilitate any constructive effort.”

During his call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Erdoğan reiterated Turkey’s commitment to regional peace and stability, according to the Presidency’s communications office. Erdoğan said Turkey is ready to play a facilitating role to help de-escalate tensions and resume nuclear negotiations.

Pezeshkian, in a social media post about the call, said Iran did not start the war but would respond proportionally to Israeli attacks. “We do not want to escalate the war, but we will respond to any aggression against Iran with a retaliatory force,” he said.

The current conflict began on Jun 13, when Israel launched extensive attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and military leadership. Iranian officials confirmed the deaths of several senior commanders and nine nuclear scientists. The civilian death toll in Iran reached 224. Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes reportedly killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds in Israel.

Turkey, along with numerous other countries, condemned Israel’s actions. (VK)