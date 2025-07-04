Turkey passes climate law amid opposition criticism

The parliament has passed a long-debated Climate Bill aimed at establishing the legal framework for national climate policy.

The legislation, approved during a late-night session on Jul 2–3, includes 20 articles, two provisional clauses, and amendments to three existing laws.

Introduced by 95 deputies from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), including İstanbul MP Mustafa Demir and Bursa MP Emel Gözükara Durmaz as lead sponsors, the bill received 242 votes in favor and 141 against in an open ballot.

The bill’s stated objectives include achieving net-zero emissions by 2053, enabling a just transition, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and enhancing climate adaptation efforts.

However, during both committee discussions and the general assembly debate, opposition parties and environmental groups criticized the bill for lacking robust emission targets, omitting a clear fossil fuel phaseout plan, and relying heavily on market mechanisms. They also raised concerns over insufficient provisions for public participation and climate justice.

Civil society organizations accused the bill of legitimizing environmental destruction and excluding the public from decision-making. The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) argued the bill lacked scientific grounding and a concrete strategic roadmap.

Emission targets

The law centers on the 2053 Net-Zero Emissions Target. Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and strategic documents are to be aligned with this goal.

It emphasizes a “just transition” and climate justice, committing to principles of equity, transparency, and participation. Sector-specific measures will address carbon footprint reduction, renewable energy, zero waste, electrification, and resource efficiency in fields such as energy, industry, and agriculture.

Each province will establish a Climate Change Coordination Board for local planning. All ministries and public institutions must prepare annual progress reports, which will be monitored by the Climate Change Presidency.

New mechanisms to support the law’s goals include climate finance tools, a green taxonomy, insurance instruments, an Emissions Trading System (ETS), and a Border Carbon Adjustment Mechanism (SKDM).

Progress will be tracked annually, with emissions reduction and adaptation efforts subject to regular review. NDC targets will be updated periodically. Secondary legislation will define the rules for ETS permits and the SKDM.

Provinces will develop action and risk management plans. Local coordination boards will also enforce administrative fines for violations, including failure to submit emissions reports or comply with fluorinated gas restrictions.

Key provisions

Purpose and definitions : Establishes the legal basis for emissions reduction and adaptation plans.

Milestones : Defines the net-zero vision and green development goals.

Core principles : Emphasizes just transition, climate justice, transparency, and participation.

Institutional structure : Expands the authority of the Climate Change Presidency, allowing certain powers to be transferred from ministries.

Mitigation policies : Sets sectoral targets and outlines efficiency and technology measures.

Adaptation policies : Covers water management, ecosystem protection, erosion/desertification, and disaster risk reduction.

Planning tools : Requires national and local action plans.

Financial mechanisms : Establishes ETS, carbon pricing, SKDM, and green taxonomy systems.

Monitoring and enforcement : Introduces an emissions permit system, mandatory reporting, and administrative sanctions.

Penalties: Specifies fines for violations of reporting and compliance obligations.

Criticism

CHP MP Orhan Sümer said the bill prioritizes private capital over environmental protection, calling it “not a climate law, but a concrete law.” He expressed concern that it would open natural areas to mining, construction, and energy projects.

More than 100 environmental and ecology groups criticized the bill for lacking a fossil fuel exit plan, relying on market mechanisms for emissions reductions, failing to ensure public participation, and prioritizing commercial opportunities over genuine transformation.

Experts from the Center for Economic and Foreign Policy Studies (EDAM) echoed the criticism, stating the bill lacks absolute emission reduction targets and merely calls for updates to the NDC. Some referred to it as an “Emissions Trading System Law,” rather than a comprehensive Climate Law.

CHP MP Jale Nur Süllü accused the bill of paving the way for environmental exploitation and ignoring climate justice. CHP MP Gülcan Kış described the proposal as “incomplete, narrow, and market-driven,” claiming it failed to offer concrete goals or address agriculture, public health, or environmental protection. “This law is a betrayal,” she said.

The CHP's overarching position was that the law is inadequate due to its failure to include specific emissions cuts, a fossil fuel phaseout, public engagement, and principles of environmental justice. (AEK/VK)