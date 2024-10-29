Turkey marks Republic Day

Turkey celebrated Republic Day marking the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Republic on Oct 29, 2913, with events held across the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, along with senior officials, visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Republic’s founder.

At 11.00 am, a delegation of state officials, including the president and other high level officials and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, walked along the Lion’s Path at Anıtkabir. The ceremony included a wreath-laying by Erdoğan, followed by a moment of silence and the national anthem.

In his message in Anıtkabir's memorial book, Erdoğan wrote, "In an era where borders in our region are once again drawn with blood and tears, as they were a century ago, we are taking every measure to safeguard our nation’s security and sovereignty." Erdoğan also shared a video message emphasizing Turkey's commitment to peace, security, and justice both domestically and internationally: "We will hold firmly to our historical values and civilizational principles to ensure peace and stability within our borders and in our region."

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş highlighted the enduring spirit of Turkey’s independence. “The aim to strengthen our national solidarity and stand against imperialism continues to light our path," he said in his statement.

CHP leader Özgür Özel arrived in Anıtkabir with hundreds of party members. In a video he shared on social media, he said, "We will work tirelessly to strengthen our republic, which was established to be a protector of the vulnerable, and to achieve the goals set forth by our founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk,”

Bahçeli said, "Free-thinking, conscientious, and enlightened generations will continue to carry the torch of the republic, lighting the way to a bright future," he said.