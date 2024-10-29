TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 29 October 2024 16:32
 ~ Modified On: 29 October 2024 18:18
1 min Read

Turkey marks Republic Day

President Erdoğan and other leaders attended the traditional ceremony at Atatürk’s mausoleum and various events were held across the country to mark the 101st anniversary of the foundation of the Republic.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

Turkey marks Republic Day
Photos: AA

Turkey celebrated Republic Day marking the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Republic on Oct 29, 2913, with events held across the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, along with senior officials, visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Republic’s founder.

At 11.00 am, a delegation of state officials, including the president and other high level officials and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, walked along the Lion’s Path at Anıtkabir. The ceremony included a wreath-laying by Erdoğan, followed by a moment of silence and the national anthem.

In his message in Anıtkabir's memorial book, Erdoğan wrote, "In an era where borders in our region are once again drawn with blood and tears, as they were a century ago, we are taking every measure to safeguard our nation’s security and sovereignty."

Erdoğan also shared a video message emphasizing Turkey's commitment to peace, security, and justice both domestically and internationally: "We will hold firmly to our historical values and civilizational principles to ensure peace and stability within our borders and in our region."

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş highlighted the enduring spirit of Turkey’s independence. “The aim to strengthen our national solidarity and stand against imperialism continues to light our path," he said in his statement.

CHP leader Özgür Özel arrived in Anıtkabir with hundreds of party members. In a video he shared on social media, he said, "We will work tirelessly to strengthen our republic, which was established to be a protector of the vulnerable, and to achieve the goals set forth by our founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk,”

Bahçeli said, "Free-thinking, conscientious, and enlightened generations will continue to carry the torch of the republic, lighting the way to a bright future," he said.

'Still awaiting a democratic republic'

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) highlighted the need for further democratic reforms. “As the Republic reaches its 101st year, it still awaits the fulfillment of a vision for a Democratic Republic that reflects a pluralistic and peaceful society,” the statement read.  The party reiterated its commitment to a "Democratic Constitution, equal and free citizenship, and the rule of law," aiming to build an inclusive and democratic society for all citizens.

Origin
Istanbul
republic day
