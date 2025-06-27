TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 27 June 2025 14:17
 ~ Modified On: 27 June 2025 14:36
1 min Read

Turkey lifts ban on Deutsche Welle website

RTÜK had previously blocked DW’s Turkish service in 2022, citing its failure to obtain a broadcast license required for streaming video content in Turkey

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey lifts ban on Deutsche Welle website

Turkey's media regulator has lifted its broadcast ban on Deutsche Welle (DW), the German state-owned media outlet, following a new evaluation of its content.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) had previously blocked DW’s Turkish service in June 2022, citing its failure to obtain a broadcast license required for streaming video content in Turkey. The latest review, however, concluded that DW’s content falls within the scope of press activity and does not require a separate broadcast license.

RTÜK also noted that “previously flagged content has been removed.”

Under a 2019 regulation, RTÜK is authorized to oversee on-demand streaming platforms and online video news services. Media outlets operating in Turkey with such content are required to obtain a license, establish a legal presence in the country, and pay taxes.

Following the 2022 ban, DW Türkçe continued its operations through alternate domains. Later, the Industry and Technology Ministry declined to renew its operational license, leading the outlet to close its Turkey office and shift staff to freelance positions. (HA/VK)

Turkey blocks Deutsche Welle websites
17 November 2023
17 November 2023
Turkey blocks access to Voice of America, Deutsche Welle websites
1 July 2022
1 July 2022
Turkey blocks Deutsche Welle websites
17 November 2023
17 November 2023
Turkey blocks access to Voice of America, Deutsche Welle websites
1 July 2022
1 July 2022
