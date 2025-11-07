TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
WORLD
Date published: 7 November 2025 20:27
 ~ Modified On: 7 November 2025 21:27
1 min Read

Turkey issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israeli ministers

The investigation concerns the treatment of Sumud flotilla activists during their detention.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israeli ministers

İstanbul prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 36 other Israeli officials following their treatment of Sumud flotilla activists, who were detained by Israeli forces last month while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The flotilla was intercepted by Israeli forces, and some activists including Turkish citizens were detained before being sent to Turkey between Oct 4 and 10. The activists have been cited as plaintiffs in the prosecutors' statement.

The flotilla' Turkey delegation had identified 48 Turkish nationals among over 500 activists who were detained by Israel.

‘This is our city’: Netanyahu targets Erdoğan during ancient road reopening in Jerusalem
‘This is our city’: Netanyahu targets Erdoğan during ancient road reopening in Jerusalem
17 September 2025

The chief public prosecutor’s office alleges that Israeli actions in Gaza amount to genocide and has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Border Security Minister Tamara Ben Gvir, and others.

The Israeli officials are accused of crimes including torture, aggravated theft, property damage, unlawful detention, and hijacking or seizing transport vehicles. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Gaza israel - palestine conflict Israel
