Turkey hits record electricity use after hottest July in 55 years

Turkey recorded its highest-ever hourly electricity consumption last month after experiencing its hottest July in 55 years, according to an analysis by the energy think tank Ember.

The consumption was driven largely by soaring temperatures and increased air conditioning use, with hourly electricity demand reaching an all-time high of 59 gigawatt-hours (GWh), the report said.

The report noted that every 1°C rise in temperature in Turkey creates an additional need for 0.77 gigawatts (GW) of electricity generation capacity. "To meet the increased electricity demand from a 10°C temperature rise, from 22°C to 32°C, Turkey would need to add the equivalent capacity of at least three Atatürk Hydroelectric Power Plants," the study stated, referring to Turkey's largest hydroelectric power plant located on the Euphrates River in the country's southeast.

Electricity use from air conditioning alone rose by 19% from 2023 to 2024, reaching 10 terawatt-hours (TWh). That amount is equal to the annual charging needs of approximately 4 million electric vehicles, about 15 times the number currently on the roads in Turkey.

If current trends continue, cooling-related demand is expected to double to 20 TWh by 2030 and more than triple to 35 TWh by 2035.

Heatwave pushes temperatures above 40°C in 24 provinces

Shifting seasonal peaks

Climate change is also reshaping electricity consumption patterns in Turkey. Over the last decade, peak-hour electricity demand has increased by 1.5 times.

Until 2008, peak electricity demand typically occurred during the winter months. But since then, the highest demand has shifted to the summer, due to growing cooling needs. The gap between peak summer and winter electricity use in 2025 is projected to be 12 times larger than in 2008.

This shift in electricity demand is putting added strain on Turkey's power grid. Sharp spikes in cooling-related demand, especially over short periods, increase the load on transmission lines and transformer stations, raising the risk of outages and equipment failure.

Air conditioning and solar energy

The report also highlighted solar energy as a key solution to mitigate grid stress during peak hours because solar production peaks during the hottest part of the day, it naturally aligns with increased cooling demand. Between 2019 and 2024, solar energy’s contribution to midday electricity consumption in Turkey more than doubled.

“Cooling demand is no longer a luxury; it’s become a core component of grid load,” said Ember energy analyst Bahadır Sercan Gümüş, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive inventory of air conditioning use, stronger energy efficiency policies, and broader adoption of grid flexibility solutions.

“Thanks to its high solar output during the hottest hours of the day, Turkey has the opportunity to meet growing cooling needs in a clean and sustainable way, relieving pressure on the power grid,” he added. (TY/VK)