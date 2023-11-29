Turkey freezes assets of 62 individuals and 20 foundations

A Ministry of Treasury and Finance decision regarding freezing assets was published in today's Official Gazette with the signatures of Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek and Minister of the Interior Ali Yerlikaya.

According to the decision, the assets of 62 individuals and 20 legal entities, including foundations and associations, were frozen on allegations of "terrorism financing."

The legal entities whose assets have been frozen operate in Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, Norway, Iraq, Syria, Germany, and Australia.

The decision stated that the implementation is within the scope of Law No. 6415 on the Prevention of Financing Terrorism. It further mentioned, "Against this Decision, an objection can be filed with the relevant Ankara Criminal Court according to the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, as per the fourth paragraph of Article 7 of Law No. 6415."

