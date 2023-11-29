TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 29 November 2023 09:02
 ~ Modified On: 29 November 2023 09:24
1 min Read

Turkey freezes assets of 62 individuals and 20 foundations

The assets of 62 individuals and 20 foundations and associations have been frozen, according to the decision published in the Official Gazette. The move comes as part of measures taken on grounds of alleged "financing of terrorism."

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/11/29/62-kisi-ile-20-vakif-ve-dernegin-mal-varligi-donduruldu.jpg

A Ministry of Treasury and Finance decision regarding freezing assets was published in today's Official Gazette with the signatures of Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek and Minister of the Interior Ali Yerlikaya.

According to the decision, the assets of 62 individuals and 20 legal entities, including foundations and associations, were frozen on allegations of "terrorism financing."

The legal entities whose assets have been frozen operate in Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, Norway, Iraq, Syria, Germany, and Australia.

The decision stated that the implementation is within the scope of Law No. 6415 on the Prevention of Financing Terrorism. It further mentioned, "Against this Decision, an objection can be filed with the relevant Ankara Criminal Court according to the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, as per the fourth paragraph of Article 7 of Law No. 6415."

You can access the list of those whose assets have been frozen here. (AS/PE)

Mehmet Şimşek Ali Yerlikaya
Back to Top