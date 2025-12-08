TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 8 December 2025 11:56
 ~ Modified On: 8 December 2025 12:06
2 min Read

Turkey dismisses claims of planned Erdoğan meeting with SDF commander

While Ankara said the president has no plans to meet Mazloum Abdi, the Kurdish leader previously expressed a desire to contribute to the peace process in Turkey.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkey dismisses claims of planned Erdoğan meeting with SDF commander
Mazloum Abdi in Iraq's Kurdistan region last month (The American University of Kurdistan)

The Presidency’s Directorate of Communications yesterday dismissed reports alleging that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was planning a meeting with Mazlum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Burhaneddin Duran, head of the directorate, refuted the claims in a statement on social media. “Certain meeting claims attributed to our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are false. The President's agenda does not include any such initiative or planning,” he wrote.

Duran stated that such unfounded claims were shared either "consciously or unconsciously," which he claimed "mislead the public and aim to influence the security policies pursued by Turkey."

The official rejection followed recent claims made by Adil Baxewan, Director of the European Institute for Middle East and North Africa Studies (EISMENA), a Paris-based organization. Baxewan had claimed that Erdoğan and Abdi had agreed to meet.

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi 'may visit Turkey soon,' says MP
SDF commander Mazloum Abdi 'may visit Turkey soon,' says MP
20 November 2025

He also alleged that a meeting between Abdi and Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), was being planned after the Erdoğan–Abdi meeting.

Abdi has previously expressed a desire to meet with Öcalan to contribute to the ongoing Kurdish peace process in Turkey.

SDF commander says wants to visit Öcalan to support Turkey's peace process
SDF commander says wants to visit Öcalan to support Turkey's peace process
25 November 2025

Syrian Kurds and peace process

The future of the Kurdish-led self-administration in northern and eastern Syria is viewed as a significant element of the peace process in Turkey. Ankara maintains that the SDF must disarm parallel to a PKK decision to lay down arms.

The SDF, on the other hand, contends that the disarmament call does not apply to them. They advocate for a decentralized administration in Syria.

On Mar 10, the SDF and the Damascus administration signed a protocol concerning the SDF’s integration into the Syrian army, but no progress has been made on the ground.

PKK leader defies Turkey’s demand, urges Syrian Arabs to back Kurdish forces
PKK leader defies Turkey’s demand, urges Syrian Arabs to back Kurdish forces
15 September 2025

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
mazloum abdi Syria SDF Kurdish peace process
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top