Turkey detains 39 in alleged international human egg trafficking network

Police yesterday detained at least 39 people, including medical professionals, in an investigation into an alleged network that arranged for women to sell their eggs at fertility clinics abroad, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced.

The network allegedly generated around 2 million euros through operations in Northern Cyprus, Albania and Georgia, according to the minister. Authorities identified 811 egg sales involving 41 women.

The investigation carried out by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has led to legal proceedings against 53 people, including the 41 women accused of selling their eggs, two obstetricians and gynecologists, six people allegedly involved in organizing the transactions, and four responsible for travel arrangements.

Simultaneous raids were carried out across 14 provinces, resulting in the detention of at least 39 suspects. One other suspect was found to be already in prison, while efforts to locate the remaining suspects are continuing.

The investigation was launched following a complaint submitted to the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER), Gürlek said. Authorities subsequently established that Turkish women had traveled abroad to sell their eggs.

The findings were based on an examination of telecommunications records, Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) records, international travel information and other evidence.

How the network operated

According to allegations under investigation, women were initially given medical examinations and started on medication in Turkey before being referred to in vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics in Northern Cyprus, Albania and Georgia.

The women involved were reportedly around 22 or 23 years old.

Turkish media reports alleged that the network paid women between 60 and 80 euros per egg and then sold the eggs to fertility clinics for around 100 euros each.

The transactions allegedly generated financial activity totaling around 2 million euros.

According to media reports, the suspected offenses include establishing a criminal organization, membership in a criminal organization, trafficking in organs and tissues, and violating Law No. 2238, which prohibits the buying and selling of human organs and tissues. (VK)