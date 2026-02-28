TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
WORLD
DP: Date Published: 28.02.2026 16:11 28 February 2026 16:11
 ~  MO: Modified On: 28.02.2026 16:48 28 February 2026 16:48
Read Read:  2 minute

Turkey denies reports of providing airspace to US for Iran strikes

"Turkey does not allow any of its air, land, or sea elements, including its airspace, to be used for operational purposes in favor of the parties," said an official statement.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey denies reports of providing airspace to US for Iran strikes
Tehran after airstrikes (AA)

The Presidency’s Directorate of Communications denied allegations on social media claiming Turkey supported US strikes against Iran that began today.

The directorate’s Center for Combating Disinformation released a statement describing the claims as "completely baseless" and "disinformation intended to mislead the public."

"In any conflict or war to which it is not a party, the Republic of Turkey does not allow any of its air, land, or sea elements, including its airspace, to be used for operational purposes in favor of the parties. This matter is among the fundamental foreign policy and security principles of our country," said the statement.

"Turkey’s sovereign rights over its air, land, and sea domains are full and indisputable. All activities regarding our areas of sovereignty are carried out solely in line with the national security evaluations of the Republic of Turkey and under the supervision and control of authorized bodies."

Israel and the US launched airstrikes targeting various sites in Iran. Iran responded to the strikes by launching ballistic missiles and drones at Israel US bases across the Gulf. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
İran Israel United States
