Turkey denies reports of providing airspace to US for Iran strikes

The Presidency’s Directorate of Communications denied allegations on social media claiming Turkey supported US strikes against Iran that began today.

The directorate’s Center for Combating Disinformation released a statement describing the claims as "completely baseless" and "disinformation intended to mislead the public."

"In any conflict or war to which it is not a party, the Republic of Turkey does not allow any of its air, land, or sea elements, including its airspace, to be used for operational purposes in favor of the parties. This matter is among the fundamental foreign policy and security principles of our country," said the statement.

"Turkey’s sovereign rights over its air, land, and sea domains are full and indisputable. All activities regarding our areas of sovereignty are carried out solely in line with the national security evaluations of the Republic of Turkey and under the supervision and control of authorized bodies."

Turkey opposes military intervention against Iran, says FM

Israel and the US launched airstrikes targeting various sites in Iran. Iran responded to the strikes by launching ballistic missiles and drones at Israel US bases across the Gulf. (VK)