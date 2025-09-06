TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 6 September 2025 13:24
 ~ Modified On: 6 September 2025 20:41
1 min Read

Turkey defeats Japan to reach first-ever women’s volleyball world championship final

Turkey will face the winner of the Brazil vs Italy match in the final.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey defeats Japan to reach first-ever women’s volleyball world championship final
Cansu Özbay, Melissa Vargas and Ebrar Karakurt during the semi-final match (Photos: AA)

Turkey’s national women’s volleyball team reached the final of the FIVB Women’s World Championship for the first time, defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals today.

Turkey secured the victory with set scores of 16-25, 25-17, 25-18, and 27-25 in the match played at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Melissa Vargas, the team's star opposite spiker, played a key role in the win, contributing 28 points.

Turkey will face the winner of the Brazil vs Italy match in the final. The final match will begin tomorrow at 12.30 pm GMT.

Story of the match

The first set began evenly, with both sides locked at 6-6. Japan then pulled ahead with a two-point run, leading 8-6. Turkey responded to level the score at 10-10, but Japan’s strong defense in the middle of the set helped them build a 15-11 lead. Capitalizing on their momentum, Japan extended their advantage and closed the set 25-16.

Turkey started the second set with greater intensity, quickly establishing a 6-3 lead. With Melissa Vargas and captain Eda Erdem Dündar contributing key points, Turkey widened the gap to 16-11. The team also improved its blocking performance and took the second set 25-17, leveling the match at 1-1.

The third set saw Turkey maintain its rhythm, once again gaining an early edge with a 7-4 lead. Vargas and Erdem Dündar continued to deliver offensively, while the team’s collective defensive effort held firm. Turkey stayed ahead throughout and secured the third set 25-18, moving 2-1 up in the match.

The fourth set was marked by high-intensity rallies and closely matched scores, with ties at 6-6 and 14-14. Japan briefly pulled ahead, but Turkey responded with effective serving to bring the score to 24-24. In a dramatic finish, the national team held their nerve and claimed the set 27-25, winning the match 3-1.

The game in photos

Cansu Özbay (l) and Zehra Güneş attempting to block their Japanese rival
Cansu Özbay (l) and Zehra Güneş attempting to block their Japanese rival
Eda Erdem, captain of the team
Eda Erdem, captain of the team
Players celebrating a point
Players celebrating a point
Pre-match ceremony
Pre-match ceremony
Celebrating the win
Celebrating the win
