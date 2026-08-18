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DP: Date Published: 18.08.2026 17:25 18 August 2026 17:25
 ~  MO: Modified On: 18.08.2026 17:33 18 August 2026 17:33
Read Read:  2 minute

Turkey condemns Israeli airstrikes on military airbase in Syria

Israel reportedly carried out several airstrikes on an abandoned airbase near the country's border with Turkey.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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Turkey condemns Israeli airstrikes on military airbase in Syria
Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase (AA/file)
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The Foreign Ministry has condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, less than 100 kilometers from the Turkish border.

In a written statement, the ministry said İsrael's continued attacks violated Syria's territorial integrity and called on the international community to take action:

“We strongly condemn the airstrikes carried out by Israel early today, on the Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in the countryside of Syria’s Idlib city.

"Israel is recklessly continuing its attacks, which target Syria’s infrastructure and capabilities and violate its territorial integrity and unity.

"We call on the international community to adopt a more resolute stance to ensure an end to Israel’s aggression against Syria, which is taking on new dimensions with each passing day, and to ensure accountability for these actions that flout international law."

The strikes

Israeli warplanes struck the abandoned Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in eastern Idlib province at around 3 am local time, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporting citing local sources.

No casualties were reported after the strikes.

An unnamed Syrian official told state television channel Al-Ikhbariya that Israel had carried out the attack. The official said Israeli warplanes conducted eight strikes on the airbase, targeting its runway and an unused structure inside a hangar.

Before the fall of the Assad regime, Israel regularly carried out strikes in Syria targeting Iranian forces and Hezbollah positions. After the regime’s fall, Israel expanded its attacks to weapons and missile depots and strategic military sites across Syria, as well as occupring some land in the country's south. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Syria
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