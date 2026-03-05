TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
DP: Date Published: 05.03.2026 16:47 5 March 2026 16:47
 ~  MO: Modified On: 05.03.2026 16:53 5 March 2026 16:53
Read Read:  1 minute

Turkey condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan enclave

The Foreign Ministry did not specify a perpetrator in its statement as Iran denied responsibility for a drone attack on Nakhcivan's airport.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan enclave
Nakhcivan Airport after the attack (AA)

The Foreign Ministry has condemned drone attacks targeting the airport in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic earlier today.

In a written statement, the ministry did not name a specific perpetrator but strongly denounced the strikes.

"We emphasize once again that attacks targeting third countries in the region and increasing the risk of the war spreading must be ended immediately," the statement said, adding that Turkey will continue to stand by Azerbaijan.

Also, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the strikes with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov during a telephone call, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

4 March 2026

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced that the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were launched from Iranian territory. One drone struck the airport while others fell in surrounding areas. Social media footage showed smoke rising from the airport following the sound of explosions.

Following the incident, Azerbaijan summoned the Iranian ambassador to demand information. While Azerbaijani authorities have held Tehran responsible for the attack, the Iranian government publicly denied responsibility and suggested the attack was a false flag operation carried out by Israel. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Iran war azerbaijan
