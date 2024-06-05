Turkey celebrates World Environment Day with news of ecocide

Today, June 5 is World Environment Day.

In 1972, with a decision taken at the United Nations Conference on the Environment in Stockholm, Sweden, June 5 was recognized as “World Environment Day”. Since then, it has become a day that is celebrated every year all over the world or where various actions and events take place.

On this occasion, we talked to Nil Ormanlı, Climate Campaigns Consultant, from the Association for Derivation Economy and Change.org Climate Project.

Akbelen Forest

“Turkey marks World Environment Day on June 5 with a disappointing climate target, an unfulfilled commitment to phase out coal, a significant plastic problem, new nuclear and thermal projects, and reports of ecocide emerging from across Turkey,” according to Ormanlı.

“The most discussed ecological struggle in Turkey at present is undoubtedly the Akbelen Forest case. Unfortunately, in July last year, the forest was ravaged, with all the trees cut down. The mine expansion is proceeding, disregarding the "Olive Law". Every day, dozens of dynamites explode at the foot of the olive trees and residential areas, causing widespread dust and deep cracks in the homes of nearby villagers. A court hearing was recently held to challenge the environmental permits and licenses of the Yeniköy-Kemerköy Thermal Power Plant, and a decision is pending.”

Despite the challenges, Ormanlı emphasized that as friends of Akbelen, they remain unwavering in their struggle.

*Nil Ormanlı

İliç, Akkuyu

"In addition to the struggles against gold mines, which have come to the forefront after the disaster in İliç, the struggle against the continuation of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, despite all warnings, continues," Ormanlı emphasized.

On February 13 this year, nine workers were trapped under tons of chemical-contaminated soil that slid at the Çöpler Gold Mine in İliç. Despite repeated warnings from experts and environmental groups, the mine was operating without proper regulation, and the disaster was a long time coming. The accident resulted in the deaths of nine workers, with works to retrieve their bodies still underway.

"Unfortunately, there is not much good news in the ecological struggle. Recently, the cement factory project in Deştin was canceled. The third waste dam planned for the gold mine in Kaymaz, Eskişehir was granted a stay of execution. Unfortunately, it often takes too long for environmental cases to come to fruition.

"For example, the factory in Deştin was built and completed. The stay of execution for Kaymaz seems unlikely to result in the mine's closure. However, I still believe that every victory, big or small, is crucially important, inspiring, and empowering other struggles. We are so accustomed to hearing about the negative, and sometimes it can feel like there's nothing we can do. But in fact, it's not. That's why we need to talk about successes more often, bring them up more frequently so that we can continue to be a source of strength to each other."

Ecological struggles in Turkey Some of the most prominent achievements of the ecological struggle in Turkey in May are as follows: The Constitutional Court annulled the positive EIA decision for the mining activities in Cerattepe in Artvin's Kafkasör Plateau and ordered the local court to implement the decision immediately.

Citizens who have been resisting the proposed chrome mine in Höyük Village of Hatay's Arsuz district blocked the EIA meeting for the fifth time.

The Council of State has blocked Cengiz İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.'s quarry project in the Eskencidere Valley, which aimed to supply stone for the construction of a logistics port in Rize's İkizdere district. However, Yakup Şekip Okumuşoğlu, a local resident and lawyer for İkizdere residents, expressed disappointment with the decision, stating that the project was set to conclude in November 2024 and that the Council of State's ruling would come too late to make a significant impact. Okumuşoğlu also criticized the decision, which allowed the Ministry of Transportation to withdraw from the project, stating that both the company and the ministry had already completed their work over the three-year project period.

In other news, the fine imposed on newly elected İkizköy mukhtar Nejla Işık was canceled, with the individual expressing optimism that the resistance movement would ultimately prevail. "Resistance by resistance, unity by unity, we will eventually win this case!" she.

In a separate development, the Aydın 2nd Administrative Court ruled that a project to increase the capacity of the Latmos Mountains would have negative impacts on olive groves, agricultural lands, the environment, soil, and water resources in the region.

Additionally, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) meeting planned by HD Aggregate Mining in Teke Village of Şile was prevented by local residents who took initiative to defend their community. The residents' efforts successfully blocked the meeting, ensuring that the mining company's plans would not move forward without proper consideration of the environmental and social impacts.

(TY/DT)