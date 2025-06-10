Turkey calls Israel’s seizure of ‘Madleen’ a blatant violation of international law

The Israeli army intercepted the Madleen boat, which set out to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and towed the vessel to Israeli shores. Twelve human rights defenders, including two Turkish nationals, were detained.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a written statement regarding Israel’s intervention in the Madleen boat. The statement declared: “Israel has once again proven itself to be a terrorist state.”

"A blatant violation of the law"

The statement continued as follows:

“The intervention by Israeli forces against the boat named ‘Madleen,’ which set out to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and included our citizens on board, while it was navigating in international waters, is a blatant violation of international law.

"Proof they are a terrorist state"

This heinous attack by the Netanyahu government, which threatens freedom of navigation

and maritime security, once again proves that Israel is a terrorist state.

The rightful reaction of the international community will continue against Israel’s genocidal policies, which use hunger as a weapon in Gaza and block humanitarian aid. Israel’s aggressive and lawless stance will not silence the voices that stand up for human values.”

"An attack on all humanity"

Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç also reacted to the detention of the human rights defenders aboard the boat. “Murderer Israel has once again revealed its lawlessness,” said Tunç. “Israel has targeted not only unarmed civilian volunteers but also the common conscience of humanity.”

Stating that the attack on the human rights defenders aboard the Madleen boat is an assault against all humanity, Tunç continued:

“Genocidal Israel has once again shown the world that it has neither morality nor conscience through this attack.

Israel, with its years-long systematic assaults, continues to violate not only the Palestinian people but also the fundamental principles of international law and UN resolutions.

This depravity, which kills children, attacks aid-bearing ships, and targets journalists and healthcare workers, must not go unpunished.

The baby-killing Israeli leaders, who martyred 55,000 innocent people in Gaza, must be brought to justice and held accountable for their crimes.”

(AB/DT)