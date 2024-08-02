Turkey blocks Instagram after Erdoğan aide’s criticism over ‘censorship’ on killed Hamas leader

Turkey has blocked access to Instagram, according to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

The decision to ban the social media platform was announced on BTK's website this morning, and the restriction was reportedly implemented at around 3.00 am local time.

BTK announced that the ban was implemented due to the platform’s failure to comply with the ban on ‘catalog crimes,’ which include offenses against national security and public order, child abuse, encouraging suicide, illegal betting, etc.

A query on the BTK website shows that access to instagram was blocked by the decision numbered 490.05.01.2024.-608903, without providing further information.

Yaman Akdeniz, a legal scholar and head of the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), labeled the ban as ‘arbitrary.’

Akdeniz noted that the blocking of Instagram was a result of an administrative measure taken by BTK, likely at the request of the presidency or a ministry. He emphasized that BTK must submit its decision for approval to a penal judgeship of peace according to laws. "There is no legitimate explanation or justification for it. No judge should approve such a request,” he wrote on X.

Criticism from the government

The blocking of Instagram follows criticism from Fahrettin Altun, the Director of Communications for the Presidency. He criticized Instagram for restricting posts related to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

In a statement on X, Altun condemned Instagram for censoring users’ condolences. "I strongly condemn the social media platform Instagram for preventing people from posting condolence messages for Haniyeh's martyrdom without any justification. This is a clear and blatant attempt at censorship."

Meta, the umbrella company for Facebook and Instagram, has been under scrutiny for restricting the reach of pro-Palestinian posts since the start of the Gaza war in October. Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused the company of 'systematic censorship' in this regard in a December report.

Meanwhile, the blocking of Instagram did not prevent Erdoğan from posting his usual Friday messages to mark Muslims' holy day. At around 10.30 am local time, the president posted a photo of a mosque with the message 'Blessed Friday.'

Online censorship in Turkey

Over the years, the Turkish government has tightened its control over the internet by implementing measures that facilitate the banning of specific URLs or entire platforms. State institutions can request the BTK or penal judgeships of peace to block access to a site, and such requests are rarely denied. Access to over 40,000 URLs was blocked through such means in 2022.

Most recently, Turkey banned the Wattpad story-sharing app after conservative groups launched a social media campaign against the "immoral" content shared on the platform. Following the devastating earthquakes in February 2023, the government temporarily restricted access to Twitter during a period of backlash against its handling of the crisis. This decision also hindered rescue efforts, as many trapped individuals were using Twitter to share their locations. (VK)