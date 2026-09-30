Turkey blocks independent news site over 'LGBTI+ propaganda'

An İstanbul court has ordered an access block on the website and social media accounts of the independent news outlet T24 as per a request from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

The decision, issued by the İstanbul 1st Penal Judgeship of Peace, cited 118 column articles published over the past year that constituted "LGBTI+ propaganda." The judgeship separately issued removal orders for each article.

The outlet’s website and social media accounts remain accessible at the time of publishing.

News outlets typically circumvent censorship by changing their domain addresses.

T24 does not specifically focus on LGBTI+ issues, but is a site that covers general news. It has a following of over 1.9 million on X and over 238,000 on Instagram.

The website said it had recently been subjected to a smear campaign on social media.

The decision comes amid a sweeping crackdown on the LGBTI+ movement in Turkey, dubbed as "My Family Is Safe" operations by authorities.

As part of the operations launched on Sep 12, more than 100 people were taken into custody during raids. Eighty-two people were subsequently jailed pending trial, including LGBTI+ rights advocates and activists on "obscenity" charges.

Also, hundreds of social media accounts belonging to rights groups, journalists and activists were blocked by courts.

Police raids, online censorship target Turkey’s LGBTI+ community in new crackdown

'This operation declares that the Turkish state considers LGBTI+s criminals for simply existing'

(VK)