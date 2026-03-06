Turkey blocks 41 social media accounts over ‘disinformation’ on Iran war

Turkey has blocked access to 41 social media accounts and removed 75 posts from digital platforms over what authorities described as "disinformation" and "provocative content" related to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced the measures in a written statement, saying that “intensive disinformation and psychological warfare activities targeting Turkey on digital platforms” have been detected recent developments in the region.

Duran said that from the first moments after attacks targeting Iran began, some social media accounts had shared unverified information "intended to create fear, panic, and distrust in society."

"Legal proceedings have been initiated against these and other accounts under review that were found to be conducting psychological warfare through posts containing criminal elements," said the official.

The statement did not provide specific details about the content of the blocked accounts or removed posts.

The actions were carried out in under the coordination of the Communications Directorate and involved the General Directorate of Security’s cybercrime department, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority, and chief public prosecutors’ offices, according to the statement.

(VK)