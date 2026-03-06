TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
DP: Date Published: 06.03.2026 17:10 6 March 2026 17:10
 ~  MO: Modified On: 06.03.2026 17:34 6 March 2026 17:34
Read Read:  2 minute

Turkey blocks 41 social media accounts over ‘disinformation’ on Iran war

Authorities say there is an “intensive disinformation and psychological warfare activities targeting Turkey on digital platforms.”

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey blocks 41 social media accounts over ‘disinformation’ on Iran war
Tehran, Mar 2 (AA)

Turkey has blocked access to 41 social media accounts and removed 75 posts from digital platforms over what authorities described as "disinformation" and "provocative content" related to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced the measures in a written statement, saying that “intensive disinformation and psychological warfare activities targeting Turkey on digital platforms” have been detected recent developments in the region.

Duran said that from the first moments after attacks targeting Iran began, some social media accounts had shared unverified information "intended to create fear, panic, and distrust in society."

"Legal proceedings have been initiated against these and other accounts under review that were found to be conducting psychological warfare through posts containing criminal elements," said the official.

Judicial pressure on journalists escalated with the 'disinformation law'
BİANET MEDIA MONITORING REPORT - 2023 ASSESSMENT
Judicial pressure on journalists escalated with the 'disinformation law'
1 February 2024

The statement did not provide specific details about the content of the blocked accounts or removed posts.

The actions were carried out in under the coordination of the Communications Directorate and involved the General Directorate of Security’s cybercrime department, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority, and chief public prosecutors’ offices, according to the statement.

Turkey blocked record number of web addresses in 2024, surpassing 300,000
Turkey blocked record number of web addresses in 2024, surpassing 300,000
3 September 2025

(VK)

Iran war access ban
