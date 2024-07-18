Turkey becomes first country to ban Wattpad



The popular global story-sharing platform Wattpad has been banned in Turkey since Tuesday, making it the first country to impose such a restriction.

EngelliWeb, a platform monitoring online censorship, has announced the ban, citing a July 12 decision from the Ankara 10th Penal Judgeship of Peace. The reason for the ban is not yet clear.

Prior to the ban, there had been increasing criticism on social media from conservative groups regarding the content available on Wattpad.

Reactions

The Turkish Publishers Association, PEN Turkey, and the Turkish Writers' Union issued a joint statement expressing their concern over the ban. They highlighted the lack of explanation for the decision, stating, "Blocking access to Wattpad by court order creates a highly negative situation. Moreover, no reason for the access restriction has been provided."

The organizations emphasized the platform's importance for young writers in Turkey, noting, "Turkey ranks third in the world in terms of Wattpad usage. Many young authors who have grown up using Wattpad have had their books published by publishing houses and have drawn long lines of readers at book fairs and signing events."

They called for an end to such restrictive decisions, arguing that "freedom of expression and the associated freedoms of reading and publishing are crucial for a democratic society. Constant restrictions hinder our youth's ability to think freely and confidently, limiting their opportunities to express themselves and creating a general sense of unease in society."

Prof. Dr. Yaman Akdeniz, a founding member of the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), criticized the ban, saying, "We have become the first country in the world to block access to the famous reading and writing platform Wattpad."

Wattpad, which boasts over 90 million monthly readers globally, has millions of users in Turkey. The platform's closure has become a trending topic on social media, with many users expressing their frustration and confusion over the decision. (AEK/VK)