Turkey beats Italy to retain European women’s volleyball title

Playing at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall, Turkey twice came from behind to beat the reigning world and Olympic champions. The sets ended 16-25, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21 and 15-12.

Italy took the opening set 25-16 before Turkey leveled the match by winning the second 25-22. Italy regained the lead with a 25-12 victory in the third set.

Turkey responded by taking the fourth set 25-21, sending the final into a deciding fifth set. The hosts won the final set 15-12 to claim the championship.

The victory gave Turkey its second European title after its first championship in 2023. Turkey was among the tournament hosts and played the final-stage matches in İstanbul.

Turkey reached the final after beating Azerbaijan 3-0 in the round of 16, Germany 3-1 in the quarterfinals and Serbia 3-0 in the semifinals.

Serbia defeated Poland in the third-place match to take the bronze medal.

(VK)