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NEWS
DP: Date Published: 06.09.2026 22:55 6 September 2026 22:55
 ~  MO: Modified On: 06.09.2026 23:00 6 September 2026 23:00
Read Read:  1 minute

Turkey beats Italy to retain European women’s volleyball title

Turkey defeated Italy 3-2 in the 2026 CEV European Championship final in İstanbul, securing its second continental title and successfully defending its 2023 crown.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

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Turkey beats Italy to retain European women’s volleyball title
Turkey's players rejoice after gaining the 15th and last point in 5th set/Photo: AA
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Playing at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall, Turkey twice came from behind to beat the reigning world and Olympic champions. The sets ended 16-25, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21 and 15-12.

Italy took the opening set 25-16 before Turkey leveled the match by winning the second 25-22. Italy regained the lead with a 25-12 victory in the third set.

Turkey responded by taking the fourth set 25-21, sending the final into a deciding fifth set. The hosts won the final set 15-12 to claim the championship.

The victory gave Turkey its second European title after its first championship in 2023. Turkey was among the tournament hosts and played the final-stage matches in İstanbul.

Turkey reached the final after beating Azerbaijan 3-0 in the round of 16, Germany 3-1 in the quarterfinals and Serbia 3-0 in the semifinals.

Serbia defeated Poland in the third-place match to take the bronze medal.
 (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
türkiye kadın milli voleybol takımı Avrupa şampiyonu Melissa Vargas
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