Turkey-based textile factory produces 100,000 'MAGA' hats for Trump campaign

A factory in southeastern Turkey has completed the production of 100,000 hats featuring the slogan “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) for US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s 2024 election campaign, Serbestiyet news site reports.

The hats, emblazoned with Trump’s slogan and labeled "Made in Türkiye," were manufactured at the Zirve hat factory in the Adıyaman province and then shipped to the US.

Ismail Samsama, the factory manager, explained that while the factory receives orders from countries all over the world. "This production not only benefits Turkey’s economy but also brings employment to the people of Gölbaşı," he was quoted as saying by Serbestiyet.

The factory competes with major international manufacturers, according to the manager. "We used to look to China and Egypt as examples, but now we can proudly say we are producing these products ourselves."

The massive hat export comes as Trump is ramping up his campaign efforts ahead of the November elections, where he is seeking a second term in the White House. (VK)