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DP: Date Published: 01.10.2026 17:03 1 October 2026 17:03
 ~  MO: Modified On: 01.10.2026 17:47 1 October 2026 17:47
Read Read:  2 minute

Turkey bans online censorship monitor’s X account

The ban comes amid an ongoing wave of censorship that saw hundreds of social media accounts blocked in recent weeks.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Turkey bans online censorship monitor’s X account
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A court has issued an access-blocking order for the X account of EngelliWeb, a project that monitors and documents online censorship decisions in Turkey.

The Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), which runs EngelliWeb, announced the decision. At the time of publication, X had not yet made the account inaccessible from Turkey.

The court that issued the order and its legal basis were not immediately known.

The decision follows a recent access ban on the X account of Yaman Akdeniz, one of İFÖD’s founders. X subsequently withheld Akdeniz’s account in Turkey.

The blocking orders come amid a broader wave of online censorship in Turkey, with hundreds of social media accounts restricted in recent weeks. The wave began with anti-LGBTI+ operations on Sep 12 and continued with bans targeting accounts posting about an investment fund crisis that led to the liquidation of billions of liras. Journalists, academics and rights groups were among those affected.

Turkey blocks over 400 social media accounts belonging to journalists, rights groups
Turkey blocks over 400 social media accounts belonging to journalists, rights groups
17 September 2026

What is EngelliWeb?

EngelliWeb tracks access-blocking and content-removal decisions involving websites, news reports, social media accounts and other online content in Turkey. Its website archives the measures according to their legal basis and the authorities that issued them.

According to İFÖD’s EngelliWeb 2025 report, published in June, over 1.5 URLs had been blocked in Turkey by the end of last year.

The report said the restrictions were imposed through nearly 1.3 million decisions issued by 875 different institutions and judgeships.

Some notices published on EngelliWeb’s own website have also previously been blocked by court orders.

Turkey blocked record number of web addresses in 2024, surpassing 300,000
Turkey blocked record number of web addresses in 2024, surpassing 300,000
3 September 2025

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
online censorship
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