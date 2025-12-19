TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
DP: Date Published: 19.12.2025 18:06 19 December 2025 18:06
 ~  MO: Modified On: 19.12.2025 18:14 19 December 2025 18:14
Read:  2 minute

Turkey bans HBO Max series about sex worker

Premieed on Dec 12, "Jasmine," a Turkish-language drama, was found "immoral" and "anti-family" by RTÜK.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Turkey bans HBO Max series about sex worker
Asena Keskinci plays Yasemin in the series.

Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog has ordered the removal of the HBO Max original series Jasmine from the platform and imposed the highest level of administrative fine, citing violations of public morality and family values.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) said today the Turkish-language series was found to be incompatible with principles of “national and moral values,” “general morality,” and “the protection of the family.” In its reasoned decision, RTÜK argued that the show undermines traditional family structures and that its narrative does not align with widely held social values.

In an earlier statement issued during the review process, RTÜK said the series contained elements that “clearly contradict national and moral values, exploit women, and violate public morality.” The council added that “broadcasting activities must not harm the moral and cultural structure of society,” stressing that content on digital platforms accessible to children and young people is of “great concern” to the authority.

RTÜK also said it “will take all necessary steps against broadcasts that target the institution of the family and damage the social structure.”

Jasmine premiered on HBO Max on Dec 12, 2025. The series centers on Yasemin, a young woman living with a severe heart condition, and focuses on her struggle to survive. In the storyline, Yasemin turns to sex work in an effort to remain alive and secure a place on an organ transplant list.

Following RTÜK’s decision, the series was removed from the platform in Turkey.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
RTÜK censorship
