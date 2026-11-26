Two people have been placed in pretrial detention in Turkey on suspicion of conducting cyberespionage on behalf of a foreign intelligence service, targeting the wireless networks of defense industry organizations and other critical institutions, accor.

The suspects were detained in a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and İstanbul police. Authorities did not disclose which country’s intelligence service the pair allegedly worked for. Photos released by the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) shows two young people, apparently one male and one female.

MİT placed the suspects under surveillance after receiving intelligence that they were preparing to infiltrate the wireless networks of critical institutions. Investigators determined that the two had been using specialized equipment and software to map Wi-Fi networks along designated routes in Ankara and İstanbul.

During questioning, the suspects said they had traveled around defense industry facilities, government institutions, military compounds, political party headquarters and foreign diplomatic missions in Ankara.

Hired through social media

They told investigators that they had received instructions through job advertisements on social media and had been paid in cryptocurrency for their work.

Mapping wireless networks can serve as preliminary reconnaissance for future cyberattacks. However, the information released about the operation did not indicate that any institution’s network had been breached.

A photograph released in connection with the operation shows a red Turkish-language textbook titled "İstanbul" in front of the two suspects, whose faces were obscured.

The textbook is designed for foreigners learning Turkish at the beginner (A1) level. Authorities have not disclosed whether the suspects were enrolled in a language course. (VK)