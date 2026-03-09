Turkey announces downing of second Iranian missile by NATO defenses

NATO defense installations intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile near Turkey today, the National Defense Ministry has announced.

"A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean," the ministry said in a statement.

There have been no casualties due to the attack, and some debris landed in the southeastern city of Antep, the statement noted.

This was the second such incident since the start of the air war between the US-Israel alliance and Iran. On Mar 4, Turkey also announced that NATO defenses in the Mediteranean had downed an Iranian ballistic missile.

Iran, which has launched missile and drone barrages on Israel and US assets in the region in retaliation for these two countries' air campaign against it, has denied targeting Turkey, Azerbaijan, or Cyprus, describing incidents in these countries as possible false flag attacks.

Ankara warns retaliation

The ministry warned against further attacks in its statement: "Türkiye places great importance on good neighbourly relations and regional stability. However, we once again emphasize that all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace.

"We also reiterate that it is in everyone's interest to heed Türkiye's warnings in this regard." (VK)