NEWS
Date Published: 04.03.2026 14:43 4 March 2026 14:43
 Modified On: 04.03.2026 16:10 4 March 2026 16:10
Read Read:  3 minute

Turkey announces downing of Iranian ballistic missile

The incident marks the first time the Turkish territory being targeted by Iran, which has launched ballistic missile and drone strikes on Israel and the Gulf countries hosting US bases.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey announces downing of Iranian ballistic missile
Still image from a video circulating on social media purpotedly showing the debris from an interceptor missile

NATO air defense in the Eastern Mediterranean have downed an Iranian ballistic missile after it approached Turkey's airspace, the National Defense Ministry has announced.

"A ballistic munition identified as heading toward Turkish airspace after being fired from Iran and passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean," the ministry said in a written statement.

The incident marks the first time Turkish territory being targeted by Iran, which has launched ballistic missile and drone strikes on Israel and the Gulf countries hosting US bases in retaliation to the two countries' air campaign that began on Feb 28.

The missile might have targeted the İncirlik Air Base in Adana, southern Turkey, which hosts a significant presence of US and NATO forces.

Turkey has so far been the only country in the region with a US base that had not been targeted by Iran.

Debris fell in southern Turkey

Debris from the interception fell in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province on the Mediterranean coast, according to the ministry. No casualties or injuries were reported.

"Our will and capacity to ensure the security of our country and citizens are at the highest level," the statement further said. "While Turkey takes a stand in favor of regional stability and peace, it is capable of ensuring the security of its lands and citizens, regardless of who the threat comes from or where it originates."

Fidan calls Iranian counterpart

Shortly after the incident, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to convey Ankara's protests, according to media reports.

Fidan reportedly told Araghchi that "steps that would lead the conflict to spread must be avoided."

Condemnation from NATO

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart condemned the missile strike, saying that the bloc "stands firmly with its allies."

"We condemn Iran’s targeting of Türkiye," she said in a written statement quored by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency (AA). "NATO stands firmly with all Allies, including Turkiye, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region. Our deterrence and defence posture remains strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defence." (VK)

İran Iran war
