TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ECONOMY
DP: Date Published: 23.12.2025 19:02 23 December 2025 19:02
 ~  MO: Modified On: 23.12.2025 19:27 23 December 2025 19:27
Read Read:  1 minute

Turkey announces 27% minimum wage hike for 2026

Union confederations abstained from the final meeting of the minimum wage commission.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkey announces 27% minimum wage hike for 2026
Minister Işıkhan's Dec 18 visit to Hak-İş union confederation chair Mahmut Arslan (AA)

Turkey has announced a 27% increase in the national minimum wage for 2026, setting the new net monthly rate at 28,075 liras (~650 US dollars), Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced following the final meeting of the Minimum Wage Determination Commission.

The commission's third meeting was attended today by representatives from the government and employers while trade unions abstained from the meeting.

“We actively used all consultation mechanisms as a requirement of social dialogue,” Işıkhan said. “We received input from both labor confederations and employer representatives and included their views in the decision-making process.”

The minister also noted the government’s focus on preserving purchasing power, saying, “What matters is that wage increases are not eroded by prices and inflation."

Işıkhan dismissed the opposition's suggestions of a more substantial increase as "populism" and said, "We implement policies that meet our citizens' needs through concrete projects and services.”

Expectations were around 20 to 25% while the opposition has called for an increase over 50%. Turkey's annual inflation rate was 31.1% in November.

“Reaching a common ground that protects employees from inflation without harming employers is vital not only for economic gains but also for our sense of social peace and solidarity,” he asserted. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
minimum wage
related news
Unions to abstain from 2026 minimum wage negotiations
29 September 2025
/haber/unions-to-abstain-from-2026-minimum-wage-negotiations-312040
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Unions to abstain from 2026 minimum wage negotiations
29 September 2025
/haber/unions-to-abstain-from-2026-minimum-wage-negotiations-312040
Back to Top