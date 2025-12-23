Turkey announces 27% minimum wage hike for 2026

Turkey has announced a 27% increase in the national minimum wage for 2026, setting the new net monthly rate at 28,075 liras (~650 US dollars), Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced following the final meeting of the Minimum Wage Determination Commission.

The commission's third meeting was attended today by representatives from the government and employers while trade unions abstained from the meeting.

“We actively used all consultation mechanisms as a requirement of social dialogue,” Işıkhan said. “We received input from both labor confederations and employer representatives and included their views in the decision-making process.”

The minister also noted the government’s focus on preserving purchasing power, saying, “What matters is that wage increases are not eroded by prices and inflation."

Işıkhan dismissed the opposition's suggestions of a more substantial increase as "populism" and said, "We implement policies that meet our citizens' needs through concrete projects and services.”

Expectations were around 20 to 25% while the opposition has called for an increase over 50%. Turkey's annual inflation rate was 31.1% in November.

“Reaching a common ground that protects employees from inflation without harming employers is vital not only for economic gains but also for our sense of social peace and solidarity,” he asserted. (VK)