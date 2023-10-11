Turkey and Italy to co-host UEFA 2032 European Football Championship

The UEFA Executive Committee has awarded the hosting rights for the 2032 European Football Championship (EURO 2032) to a joint partnership of Italy and Turkey. Matches will be held in five cities and ten stadiums in Turkey and Italy.

The announcement of UEFA EURO 2032 being co-hosted by Italy and Turkey was made during a ceremony following the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon, Switzerland.

It was also announced during the ceremony that UEFA EURO 2028 will be co-hosted by the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Turkey, in collaboration with Italy, will be hosting the UEFA EURO 2032, marking the first time in its history that Turkey hosts the European Football Championship. Italy, the current European champion, has previously hosted EURO 1968 and 1980.

No other contenders

There were no other contenders for hosting EURO 2032, and there was no competition during the selection process in Nyon.

UEFA EURO 2032 will see matches played in ten cities, with five in Turkey and five in Italy. Both countries' football federations will begin negotiations to select five cities each for the matches. UEFA will announce the final ten stadiums by October 2026.

Both countries will host an equal number of group stage matches, the round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals. The host country for the opening and final matches of UEFA EURO 2032 will be decided through further negotiations.

Reactions from Turkey

Following the decision, the President of the Turkish Football Federation, along with its executives and the Minister of Youth and Sports, evaluated the decision's significance for Turkish sports. They claimed that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's interest in football played a decisive role.

Italy's Football Federation President Gravina

After the decision's announcement, Gabriele Gravina, the President of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), stated to the Italian press, "This is one of the most significant events in European football history. It is also crucial for Europe. Football should be a tool that can break down barriers, establish dialogue among peoples, and build bridges of peace." (AEK/PE)