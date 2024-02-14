Tunceli governor bans entries to İliç

The Governorate of Tunceli has imposed a restriction on travel to Erzincan until February 18th following a landslide incident at the Anagold Mining Industry and Trade Inc.'s Çöpler Gold Mine in the İliç district of Erzincan.

The statement from the Governorate reads as follows:

"In accordance with Article 11/C of Law No. 5442 on Provincial Administration, a decision has been made to restrict the movement of individuals and vehicles from within the borders of our province to Erzincan province between 00:01 on 14.02.2024 and 23:59 on 18.02.2024 for the purpose of organizing actions and activities related to the landslide incident that occurred in the province of Erzincan. Respectfully announced to the public."

Detentions

Meanwhile, the Munzur Environmental Association reported that its members attempting to travel to İliç were stopped at the entrance of Pülümür in Dersim.

"Our members, who set out from Dersim Center to go to Erzincan İliç, are not allowed to leave Dersim. Referring to the decision of the Governorate, our members were stopped at a military checkpoint. Members and executives of our Dersim representation are being held at the entrance of Pülümür."

Lawyer Gökmen Yeşil also announced on his social media account that he was stopped by the police at the exit of Dersim and detained.

"Our journey to the İliç mining area is being hindered by the governorate's decision. Police teams setting up a barricade on the main road at the exit of Dersim stop us, stating that the exit is prohibited. Those who paved the way for the massacre are now once again trying to trample on the law and hinder solidarity."

Ergin Tekin, the Provincial Chairman of the Labor Party (EMEP) in Dersim, was also stopped in Pülümür while heading to İliç. (TY/VK)