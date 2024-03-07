Transportation not possible to 907 settlements in six provinces

Due to adverse weather conditions in Erzurum and Ağrı, transportation to 516 settlements cannot be provided, while in Van, Bitlis, Hakkari, and Muş, transportation to 391 settlements is also disrupted.

Erzurum: Heavy snowfall that started yesterday intermittently has closed the roads to 130 rural settlements due to the snowfall. Municipal teams are continuing snow removal efforts to reopen the closed roads. Transportation is challenging on the Yayla Pass, located at an altitude of 2,303 meters between Erzurum and Oltu district, due to heavy snowfall and blizzard. Many vehicles are stuck on the high-altitude road. Drivers are struggling, attempting to advance by putting chains on their vehicles, while some trucks parked on the side of the road. The 12th Regional Directorate of Highways is conducting snow removal and road clearing operations.

Ağrı: Snowfall, which started at night, intensified intermittently throughout the night. Due to the snow, transportation is not possible to 386 villages across the province.

Van: Heavy snow and blizzard in the rural areas of the province last night caused transportation disruptions. According to information received from the Metropolitan Municipality, transportation to 257 settlements across the province is impossible due to adverse weather conditions. Snow removal teams are working to reopen the closed roads.

Muş: The city center of Muş turned white due to the effective snowfall. Şeyhmus Yentür, the General Secretary of the Provincial Special Administration, stated that 94 village roads were closed due to adverse weather conditions.

Malazgirt: The 116th Branch Office of the Highways in Malazgirt district carried out cleaning work on the Malazgirt-Ahlat, Malazgirt-Patnos, and Malazgirt-Bulanık highways to prevent transportation disruptions.

Bitlis: Ümit Kurtkan, Director of Road and Transportation Services at Bitlis Provincial Special Administration, stated that teams are in the field to open the 20 village roads closed due to snow across the province.

Hakkari: According to the statement made by the Provincial Special Administration this morning, transportation to 20 settlements in the city center and Yüksekova district cannot be provided due to snow. Snow removal teams continue their efforts to reopen these roads. (AS/PE)