Transgender social media figure Mika Raun assaulted

Transgender social media figure Mika Raun and her boyfriend were reportedly assaulted while on holiday in Antalya, southern Turkey. The attack, which Raun described as brutal, occurred in the presence of her boyfriend's mother and sister, who witnessed the violence.

Raun, known for her vibrant presence on social media platforms, has long been subjected to social media lynching from LGBTI+phobic groups.

She shared the experience through a series of videos on social media. In one of the videos, which was later deleted, Raun is heard making a brief statement about being escorted to the hospital by police.

Raun expressed her fear and reluctance to even venture out to the supermarket following the attack. "I don't even want to make this statement. Remembering it feels so strange. I am so scared now that I hesitate to go to the market," she disclosed in a video.

The assault reportedly began after a confrontation in a supermarket where an individual took photographs of Raun, her boyfriend, and his underage sister. Despite requests to delete the photos, the individual denied having taken them, leading to a warning from Raun's boyfriend. "People used to delete such photos when this happened before," Raun explained.

The attack has been met with a strong backlash from various media outlets and LGBTI+ advocacy groups. Velvele condemned the attack, stating, "We denounce the attack on internet phenomenon transgender woman Mika Raun and her boyfriend. Everyone and every institution that opens space for transphobia, fuels trans hatred, and encourages attackers instead of punishing them is guilty!"

Demir Leblebi highlighted the significance of the attack occurring during Trans Pride Week, vowing to continue the fight against violence and transphobia.

Kampüs Cadıları, another advocacy group for women and LGBTI+ rights, attributed the attack to the hate-fueled policies of the current political climate, expressing solidarity with Raun.

Direnişin Renkleri, an organization dedicated to LGBTI+ rights, called for accountability from those who promote hate policies and disregard the lives of transgender individuals, pledging to intensify the struggle for freedom. (EMK/VK)