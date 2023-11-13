TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 13 November 2023 13:42
 ~ Modified On: 13 November 2023 13:44
1 min Read

Trans woman found dead on Kocaeli beach

The police are investigating the incident.

BIA News Desk
"There is no such thing as a suspicious death, there is concelaed male violence"

A passerby in Kocaeli's Derince district noticed a lifeless body in the sea along the 60 Evler Beach Friday morning. Upon the police's arrival, the victim was identified as 25-year-old transgender woman Kumsal. 

The police conducted thorough examinations, and Kumsal's body was transported to the morgue for a detailed determination of the cause of death. In response to the incident, the police have launched a comprehensive investigation. 

The Pembe Hayat LGBTI+ Solidarity Association expressed their close monitoring of the ongoing process and developments surrounding the incident.

bianet is Monitoring Male Violence
25 September 2023

(EMK/VK)

