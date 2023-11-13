Trans woman found dead on Kocaeli beach

A passerby in Kocaeli's Derince district noticed a lifeless body in the sea along the 60 Evler Beach Friday morning. Upon the police's arrival, the victim was identified as 25-year-old transgender woman Kumsal.

The police conducted thorough examinations, and Kumsal's body was transported to the morgue for a detailed determination of the cause of death. In response to the incident, the police have launched a comprehensive investigation.

The Pembe Hayat LGBTI+ Solidarity Association expressed their close monitoring of the ongoing process and developments surrounding the incident.

bianet is Monitoring Male Violence

(EMK/VK)