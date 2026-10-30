Trans actor Meli Bendeli released after nearly two months in jail

Trans actor Meli Bendeli was released from jail yesterday, nearly two months after she was arrested as part of an “obscenity” investigation into public figures.

Bendeli announced her release in a social media port: “I have been released. For those who were wondering, don’t worry, I’m fine.”

She was formally arrested on Sep 6 after being detained in simultaneous police operations across five provinces a day earlier. The investigation targeted seven people on "obscenity" allegations.

Five people, including Bendeli and singer Tuğba Ekinci, were detained. A judge ordered four of them jailed pending trial, while one was released under judicial supervision.

Prosecutors accused the suspects of sharing allegedly “obscene” images for payment through subscription-based features on social media platforms.

How Turkey’s vague obscenity law is becoming a tool to criminalize LGBTI+ visibility

During questioning, Bendeli confirmed that photographs shown to her belonged to her and said she personally manages her social media accounts.

She denied that her posts were "obscene," saying they showed aspects of her daily life. “I do not have any content in which my sexual organs are visible,” she said.

She told prosecutors that discrimination in the acting industry had forced her to rely on social media for income, noting that she was using social media income to cover the cost of surgery needed to complete her gender transition process. (VK)