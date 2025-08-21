Tourist's pole dance on flagpole prompts investigation for insulting Turkish flag

A foreign tourist is under investigation after performing a pole dance on a flagpole displaying the Turkish flag in Cappadocia, a major tourist attraction in Central Anatolia known for its "fairy chimneys."

Prosecutors in Nevşehir have opened an investigation under Articles 300 and 301 of the Turkish Penal Code, which cover “insulting the signs of the state’s sovereignty” and “publicly insulting the Turkish nation and the Republic of Turkey,” the Nevşehir Governor’s Office said in a written statement.

“This deplorable incident, which we consider a disrespect to the national and spiritual values of our noble nation, is being followed with great care and sensitivity by our office," said the office.

Footage circulated on social media showed a woman performing a pole dance on the flagpole against the backdrop of Cappadocia’s landscape.

🔴 Türkiye bayraklı direkte dans eden turiste soruşturma



👉 Soruşturma, “devletin egemenlik alametlerini aşağılama” ile “Türk milletini, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Devleti’ni, devletin kurum ve organlarını aşağılama” suçlamaları kapsamında yürütülüyor. https://t.co/IqFMkSkYgd pic.twitter.com/2H3E1BIooA — bianet (@bianet_org) August 21, 2025

