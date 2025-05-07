TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 7 May 2025 17:19
 ~ Modified On: 7 May 2025 17:32
2 min Read

Top court rejects challenge to law allowing euthanasia of stray animals

The law, enacted last year, requires local administrations to collect stray animals and kill those deemed dangerous.

BIA News Desk
Top court rejects challenge to law allowing euthanasia of stray animals
"Annul the law, make animals live," reads the banner displayed during a protest outside the court.

The Constitutional Court has rejected an application to annul key provisions of a controversial animal protection law that allows for the euthanasia of stray animals. The decision drew criticism from animal rights advocates who had gathered outside the court in protest.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) had filed the petition seeking the annulement of 16 articles in Law No. 7527 amending the Animal Protection Law, which was enacted last year.

The court reviewed the case on its merits and dismissed the challenge, unanimously for some articles and by majority vote for others, according to Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reporting. It has not yet issued its reasoning for the decision.

Mass stray animal poisoning in İstanbul blamed on new law
Mass stray animal poisoning in İstanbul blamed on new law
5 September 2024

Animal rights groups, including the Animal Rights Commission of the Union of Turkish Bar Associations, joined civil society organizations in rallying outside the Constitutional Court from the early hours of the day. Protesters denounced the court’s ruling, and police attempted to block the demonstration with riot shields.

Video capturing moments of the police response:

Background

The law, enacted in August, grants municipalities the authority to capture stray animals, dogs and cats alike, keep them in shelters until adoption, and euthanize those that were determined to be dangerous or critically ill. It also authorizes local governments to define the procedures for carrying out euthanasia.

The legislation was introduced by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) following sustained public campaigns prompted by a series of street dog attacks across the country. However, it also faced strong opposition from animal rights advocates, who argued that the law violated fundamental animal welfare principles.

Following the law’s enactment, the CHP filed a case with the Constitutional Court on Aug 15, citing violations of the right to life, public interest, and animal welfare. The party requested the annulment of 16 out of the law’s 17 articles.

The court’s decision to reject the request upholds the law, which remains in force. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
animal rights stray animals stray dogs
