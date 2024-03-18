TİP withdraws Gökhan Zan's candidacy in Hatay, Zan says he will continue

The Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP) withdrew the candidacy of former national football player Gökhan Zan for the Mayor of Hatay Metropolitan Municipality.

TİP announced the decision to the public via the party's social media accounts on Sunday (March 18) without presenting a reason. They only stated that there were various allegations suggesting that Gökhan Zan had "entered into relationships that the party would never approve of."

In their statement, TİP mentioned "Gökhan Zan has informed our party that he believes these allegations are part of a plot against him and that he will initiate legal proceedings. However, despite the fact that the process will be taken to the legal authorities, we emphasize that we will not tolerate even the slightest suspicion and remind our unwavering distance from the political establishment that has made practices like plots and blackmail habitual. We hereby announce to the public that we have withdrawn Gökhan Zan's candidacy."

Gökhan Zan: "I was subjected to threats and blackmail"

Gökhan Zan's first statement on the situation came in front of the İskenderun Courthouse. Accompanied by his lawyer, Zan went to the prosecutor's office where he stated that he had been facing intense threats and blackmail for the past week.

Zan, mentioning that he had experienced similar situations before, said he was subjected to blackmail by those who came in the name of 'Lütfü Savaş', the current Mayor and candidate of the Republican People's Party (CHP), threatening to harm him and his family if he did not withdraw his candidacy, and stating that they would conduct character assassination with fake records. "However, I did not succumb to these threats and blackmail. I told them that if they come again, I will file a criminal complaint against them and sent them away," he added.

Stating that he shared the situation with TİP, Zan said, "My party told me that 'These kinds of blackmail will not stop, that I should not give in, and that they stand by me.'"

Zan shared the video of his statement on his social media account, writing, "I will continue my path and candidacy with my people more determined and stronger. Despite the dark forces, hired gangs, and sold-out pens, we will see brighter days ahead..."

Later in the evening, another statement came from Zan. In his statement adorned with the TİP logo, Zan declared, "I am a candidate and I am not withdrawing!" He also stated, "There is no legal or political basis for the TİP Headquarters' statement to withdraw my candidacy."

Zan claimed that the aforementioned audio recording against him was also fabricated and stated that he filed a criminal complaint. He mentioned attempting to reach the TİP Chairperson, Erkan Baş, but was unsuccessful.

I must express that I am making this statement in response to the announcement made by the TİP Headquarters today. Since the announcement of my candidacy, whenever questioned about the allegations that TİP would withdraw my candidacy in return for Gebze, TİP Chairperson Erkan Baş and other authorized colleagues categorically denied these claims. They gave me the same answer when I asked about these allegations. Throughout this process, I have always shared with TİP colleagues and the public that I have received numerous threats, been subjected to blackmail, and immoral offers to withdraw my candidacy. Every time, I was told by TİP members that those who hold local power in Hatay would engage in such brazen acts, that I should not pay attention to them, that I should continue my work, and that if the threats escalate, the TİP Headquarters would file a criminal complaint against those individuals along with me. They then said that if I wanted to withdraw, I could due to the possibility of this process wearing me down and causing distress. I asked them to let me listen to and provide me with the recording. They did not share with me where this clearly fabricated recording came from and did not provide me with these recordings. When they saw my determination, they said they did not believe these fabricated allegations, and even mentioned that on Monday, we would file a criminal complaint together against the individuals involved. Since yesterday, I have been trying to reach Erkan Baş without success. When a friend sent me the alleged recording, I went to the prosecutor's office to file a criminal complaint, along with the fabricated recording in question, and shared my press statement with the public. Afterwards, I sadly learned about the statement from the TİP Headquarters. I cannot understand why they did not file a criminal complaint together with me, why they succumbed to this blackmail, and why we did not collectively hold these gangs accountable. Dear citizens, I embarked on the candidacy for the Mayor of Hatay Metropolitan Municipality based on the preference of our fellow citizens and the choice of the Hatay Alliance components, including TİP. From my perspective, neither Hatay's real agenda nor the preferences of our people have changed. I say it very clearly: I am a candidate, and I am not withdrawing. There is no legal or political basis for the statement of the TİP Headquarters to withdraw my candidacy. The TİP emblem was placed on the ballot paper to represent the Hatay Alliance upon the request of theTİP, and as the candidate whose name is under that emblem, I declare that my candidacy continues legally and politically as long as I do not resign. Those who are questioning my candidacy are, unfortunately, making statements that are null and void legally, exhibiting a submissive attitude politically, and opting for depletion numerically. I will not succumb to blackmail, fabrication, or threats. I have not been afraid, and I will not be afraid of the attacks on my personal rights!

TİP Chairperson Erkan Baş is a candidate for Mayor in İstanbul's Gebze district.

The ballot paper will not be changed

Furthermore, as per the election schedule, since the candidacies have been finalized, there will be no changes on the ballot paper.

According to the law, Zan will appear on the ballot paper under the TİP logo.

