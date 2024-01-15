Three workers lose their lives in a container fire in İstanbul Sultanbeyli

In İstanbul Sultanbeyli, a fire broke out in the container where workers were staying, resulting in the loss of three lives.

The incident occurred on Sarayburnu Street in Mimar Sinan Neighborhood, in a container where workers employed by a private company resided. The cause of the fire, yet to be determined, led to the dispatch of fire, police, and medical teams to the scene upon notification. The fire was extinguished with the intervention of the firefighting teams.

Two workers injured in the fire were taken to the hospital after medical teams intervened. Upon examination in the container, the teams determined that three workers had lost their lives.

Investigation initiated into the fire

The İstanbul Governorship announced the commencement of an investigation into the incident. In a written statement, the Governorship stated, "In the fire that broke out in the container where workers employed by a private company, who were residing in the container, three workers lost their lives in the early morning. In the fire extinguished with the intervention of the firefighting teams, 2 workers were injured, one of them seriously, and they were referred to the hospital. While the examination regarding the cause of the fire is ongoing, an investigation has been launched into the incident." (HA/PE)