TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 23 November 2023 11:38
 ~ Modified On: 23 November 2023 11:44
1 min Read

Three workers killed in Siirt mine collapse

Five workers were affected by the collapse, with two surviving with minor injuries.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/11/23/three-workers-killed-in-siirt-mine-collapse.jpg
AA

In Siirt's Şirvan district, an unspecified cause led to a collapse in a private copper mine, resulting in the tragic death of three workers and injuries to two others.

Siirt Governor Kemal Kızılkaya provided details of the incident in a statement to AA, explaining that the collapse occurred around 01:25 today in the Eti Copper mine. "Five of our colleagues were exposed to the collapse in the mine. Two of them managed to survive with minor injuries, but unfortunately, the other three lost their lives," he said.

The injured workers were promptly transported to Siirt Training and Research Hospital by ambulance.

Following the incident, the Siirt Public Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation into the collapse. As part of the inquiry, individuals identified as Y.K, A.T, and D.A. have been taken into custody. Authorities are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event in the mining facility. (AS/VK)

workers mine workers
Back to Top