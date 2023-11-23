Three workers killed in Siirt mine collapse

In Siirt's Şirvan district, an unspecified cause led to a collapse in a private copper mine, resulting in the tragic death of three workers and injuries to two others.

Siirt Governor Kemal Kızılkaya provided details of the incident in a statement to AA, explaining that the collapse occurred around 01:25 today in the Eti Copper mine. "Five of our colleagues were exposed to the collapse in the mine. Two of them managed to survive with minor injuries, but unfortunately, the other three lost their lives," he said.

The injured workers were promptly transported to Siirt Training and Research Hospital by ambulance.

Following the incident, the Siirt Public Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation into the collapse. As part of the inquiry, individuals identified as Y.K, A.T, and D.A. have been taken into custody. Authorities are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event in the mining facility. (AS/VK)