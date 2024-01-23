Three released in the İstiklal Avenue bombing case

The court decided to release 3 of the detained defendants in the trial related to the bombing attack that occurred on November 13, 2022, in İstanbul Beyoğlu, where 6 people lost their lives and 99 others were injured. 36 defendants are standing trial in the case, of whom 18 were in custody before this decision.

Among the 8 detained defendants present at yesterday's hearing in İstanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court (January 22) was Ahlam Albashir, who planted the bomb. Another defendant, detained for a different crime, also attended the hearing.

Remaining 6 detained defendants participated in the hearing through the Audio and Visual Information System (SEGBİS).

Bulgaria nabs and extradites a suspect of İstiklal Avenue bombing to Türkiye

Prosecutor requests to expand the investigation

According to Anadolu Agency's news, the prosecutor, when asked for his opinion during the trial, requested an expansion of the investigation.

The prosecutor also asked for inquiries to be made to the General Staff Presidency, General Directorate of Security, Gendarmerie General Command, and the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) to determine whether the defendants are members of a "terrorist organization."

Ahlam Albashir, one of the defendants given the opportunity to speak regarding the release requests, stated, "I don't want to say anything."

Defendant Hazni Gölge, asserting that he has social relationships with everyone as a commercial taxi driver and claiming no connection with the fugitive defendant Bilal el-Hacmaus, requested his release.

Other detained defendants also requested their release.

Suspect of İstiklal Avenue bombing killed in Qamishli

Three released, expansion request rejected

The court panel, announcing its interim decision, decided to release the detained defendants Bakar Carkes, Hasan Aburas, and Muhap Ammari, taking into consideration the duration of their detention and the possibility of a change in the nature of the crime.

The panel that imposed a travel ban on the defendants ruled to continue the detention of the other arrested defendants.

The court, rejecting the prosecutor's request to expand the investigation on the grounds that it would not contribute to the case, accepted the issuance of a memorandum to the General Staff Presidency, General Directorate of Security, Gendarmerie General Command, and the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) to determine "whether the defendants have connections and affiliations with the terrorist organization."

The court decided to send the case to the prosecutor to prepare the final opinion and postponed the trial until February 12. (RT/PE)